Fantasy hockey: risers and fallers (week 8)

Matt Murray, G, Toronto Maple Leafs (OWNERSHIP: 69%)

While it’s always best to be careful with Murray in fantasy hockey, it’s hard to overlook how good he’s been since being activated by IR. In his past five appearances, the 28-year-old has recorded a 4-0-1 record along with 2.20 goals against and 0.934 save percentage. Lo and behold, Murray and the Leafs are totally on fire right now. This reminds me of Jack Campbell’s impeccable run last November.

Jeremy Swayman, G, Boston Bruins (OWNERSHIPS: 69%)

My oh my, how the tables have turned. Earlier in the season it was Swayman who got injured, now it’s Linus Ullmark who is injured. The 29-year-old left Friday afternoon’s game against Carolina with an upper body problem, the Bruins should have an update on his status relatively soon. If Ullmarks is forced to miss time, Swayman will lean heavily for the red hot Bruins.

Filip Hronek, D, Detroit Red Wings (OWNERSHIP: 68%)

As the games progress, Hronek gains more and more steam. Currently, he has a four-game streak (five) and a six-game streak (six goals, four assists). In addition, the 25-year-old has scored 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his last 10 appearances. Ride the hot hand!

Tyler Seguin, C/RW, Dallas Stars (OWNERSHIP: 60%)

Thanks to a good start (22 GP: 4 G, 14 A, 18 P), Seguin has catapulted himself back to fantasy relevance. In addition, he scored three multi-point attempts in his last six appearances and picked up at least one point in five of the eight. I’m not sure if he’s actually back, but he’s at least worth a flier.

Nick Schmaltz, C/RW, Arizona Coyotes (OWNERSHIP: 25%)

Honestly, it’s disgusting how underappreciated Schmaltz is right now, but that’s about to change soon. After missing Arizona’s first 16 games due to injury, the 23-year-old has recorded three goals and one assist in four games so far this season. Plus, it’s easy to forget, but Schmaltz is coming off a season where he scored 23 goals and 59 points in 63 games. Get him.

David Krejci, C, Boston Bruins (OWNERSHIP: 20%)

Extra, extra, it’s time to jump in on David Krejci again. The 36-year-old heads into the week on an impressive five game point streak, recording six goals, two helpers and three power play points. In addition to his PP2 duties, the veteran was more or less a mainstay between Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak at five-on-five in the first two months of the season.

Brent Burns, D, Carolina Hurricanes (OWNERSHIP: 96%)

Early in his tenure with the Canes, Burns was a mixed bag. That said, it’s important to give him time to get used to his new environment, it’s been a big change and it’s been a long season. The 37-year-old has not scored in eight games and has just two points in his last six appearances. Be patient with Burns.

Carter Hart, G, Philadelphia Flyers (OWNERSHIP: 77%)

Hate to see it, but Harts shares are falling faster than Twitter right now. Remember that hot start for the Flyers? Yes, that’s over. Philadelphias dropped 10 in a row and Harts gave up 26 goals in his past seven appearances. Yuck. Unfortunately it’s probably too late to try to sell, you’ll probably drop Hart soon.

Gabriel Vilardi, LW/RW, Los Angeles (OWNERSHIP: 52%)

After an unreal start, predictably, Vilardis went on a massive decline in recent weeks to the point where owners have begun to cut bait. And that’s probably the right game here. He has gone goalless in eight straight games and has picked up just one measly assist in that span. Could soon be the curtain on Gabe in terms of fantasy relevance. Personally, though, I’d give it a few more games.

Alexis Lafreniere, LW/RW, New York Rangers (OWNERSHIP: 24%)

The 21-year-old finally broke a 12-game goalless drought on Saturday to at least silence the critics for a while. That said, after a decent October, the 2020 No. 1 pick has struggled massively in November with just one goal and four helpers over the month. Easy to drop, you can always revisit if/when it warms up.