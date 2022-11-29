Ruturaj Gaikwad: Indian batsman hits seven sixes in one





Gaikwad made his debut ODI appearance for India in October against South Africa Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the first cricketer to hit seven sixes in one over in a limited overs match. The Indian batsman, 25, broke the record in a quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy playing for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday. Left arm spinner Shiva Singh was the bowler hit for seven sixes – the fifth of which came from a no-ball, giving Gaikwad an extra delivery. The 43 runs conceded also tied the record for most runs after an over. That record was set in Hamilton, New Zealand in 2018 by Northern Districts batters Joe Carter and Brett Hampton, who hit Central Districts Willem Ludick for six sixes, a four and a single in an over with two no-balls. Gaikwad, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, hit 220 off 159 balls, including 16 sixes and 10 fours – going from 165 off 147 to 207 off 154 after his seven sixes. The opener’s unbeaten 220 helped Maharashtra post 330-5 from their 50 overs, en route to a 58-run victory. In 1990, former New Zealand captain Lee Germon hit eight sixes in an over that went for 77 in a first-class match, albeit in contrived circumstances. West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers was the first batsman to hit six sixes in an over in professional cricket, and Gaikwad is the 10th player to do so. Gaikwad also tied the record – held by three men – of the highest number of sixes (16) in a single List-A (limited overs) innings. Who has hit six sixes in an over in professional cricket? 1968 – Sir Garfield Sobers (for Nottinghamshire v Glamorgan)*

1984 – Ravi Shastri (Bombay v Baroda)*

2007 – Herschel Gibbs (South Africa v Netherlands, World Cup)

2007 – Yuvraj Singh (India v England, T20)

2017 – Ross Whiteley (Worcestershire v Yorkshire, T20)

2018 – Hazratullah Zazai (Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends, T20)

2020 – Leo Carter (Canterbury v Northern Districts, T20)

2021 – Kieron Pollard (West Indies v Sri Lanka, T20)

2021 – Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka Army Sports Club v Bloomfield, List A)

2022 (seven) – Ruturai Gaikwad (Maharashtra v Uttar Pradesh, List A) *first-class cricket

