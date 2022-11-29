Sports
Livonia Churchill hockey is undefeated with only 2 seniors
What do defending champion Detroit Catholic Central and Livonia Churchill have in common?
Both hockey teams are undefeated for the first two weeks of the season.
That is expected for the Shamrocks. They are absolutely brimming with talent. But you know what? Water is wet and the grass is green (unless it’s hockey season, of course).
But the fact that the Chargers are undefeated in four games says something. Not because they would have a bad year. No not all. They are a competitive team in one of Michigan’s top leagues, the Kensington Lakes Activities Association.
It’s surprising because they only have two seniors.
“What I’ve never experienced in my 11 years here,” coach Jason Reynolds said after a 4-1 victory on November 26 in Canton. “We’re full of juniors and sophomores, which is good, but that also means there’s more of a learning curve.”
Well, if you only want two seniors, Reynolds couldn’t ask for two better.
More:This mr. Hockey candidate passed on juniors to help Brother Rice hockey win another title
Tasked with training the youngsters in the dressing room are goalkeeper Ryan Price and defender Luke Pilarski.
It’s not often you see a goaltender with the captain’s “C” on their jersey, but that’s what you’ve got in Price.
And it’s not often you see a blue liner lead a team in points, but hey, Pilarski has eight goals and four assists for 12 points for the 4-0 Chargers, which puts them two points ahead of sophomore forward Bryce Brown (2-8 — 10).
But the good news is that Churchill isn’t necessarily green. It has 14 returnees from last year’s 12-6-3 campaign, despite the majority of them being juniors and sophomores.
Reynolds said at least on the media day of the year that he expected the Chargers to take their chunk in 2021-22. But they shocked the league by pulling in 12 wins and finishing third in the KLAA-Black.
An undefeated start is therefore not unbelievable.
But Reynolds tempers his expectations. The tough part of Churchill’s schedule is still ahead. And so will a matchup with Brighton, last year’s runners-up, on Wednesday.
“We’re happy with the progress we’ve made so far, but we just know with that KLAA schedule it’s going to get steep very quickly,” added Reynolds. “So we try to focus on progress more than anything else. We know that the better teams and the stronger teams are yet to come.
“We know that our work will take a lot of work. We are satisfied with the effort so far, but at the same time we know what to expect. Every day is about progress.”
And the Chargers made progress in the Arctic Edge Ice Arena.
A slow start turned into a landslide victory against the rebuilding Chiefs, who have had one of the best seasons in the program’s history, including Livonia Stevenson’s upset for their first-ever regional championship.
Pilarski shot in a power play goal from the left end of the blue line early in the opening period.
And then he assisted junior Landen Burdton on a goal that gave Churchill a 2-1 lead in the next frame.
The senior scored an insurance goal from the same spot on the blue line in the third.
More:Baseball stars shine on the ice for Detroit Country Day hockey
Brown also scored an empty netter with 40.9 seconds remaining.
“Last year we had a lot of goalscorers and of course we lost them all, so I knew I had a big role to play,” said Pilarski, who did not take his leadership responsibilities lightly. “It’s pretty tough (six of the team’s leading point catchers have graduated). Obviously there’s never been a Churchill team with just two seniors. Over the years we’ve had six, seven, eight. So with a young team, we need to have good senior leadership and lead by example.”
Price said he enjoyed being the vocal leader in the dressing room.
“We are 4-0 and we couldn’t start any better,” said the goalkeeper, who made 32 saves vs. Canton. “We’ve seen a lot of the younger guys step up, including Bryce and (junior forward) Austin Ferris (5-1–6), who have really stepped up and filled the roles of the guys we’ve lost. So, definitely, it’s really cool, but the most important thing for me is to keep teaching those guys that we have to work hard every game, every shift.
“We don’t have the talent to play, or teams are going to take advantage of us. We just have to stay on it and stay on track.”
Other leaders on the scoring sheet included alternate captain Jack Krupinski (4-3–7), sophomore defenseman Zack Allgeyer (1-4–5) and Burdt, junior forward Chase Adams and sophomore forward Ethan Slesak, who have four points. a piece.
“We have a good core of sophomores and juniors who are all on different developmental trajectories,” Reynolds added. “They have a relentless nature that feeds us well in competitive games like this. …
“We’re just trying to raise the level of the game as we go along.”
More:Cole Lefere makes big debut in ‘craziest 3 minutes’ Northville hockey has seen in ages
It is not fair to say that Churchill’s victory over Canton was expected. But unsurprisingly, the Chargers also handled business on the road.
Nor was it surprising that Pilarski was the first person to greet Price with a celebratory hug after the final buzzer. They only have a few games left in their high school career. They have to make the best of it.
Brandon Folsom covers high school sports in metro Detroit for Hometown Life. Follow him on Twitter@folsombrandonj.
Get the latest metro Detroit news delivered to your inbox every morning by signing up forour daily briefings newsletter.
|
