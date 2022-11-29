Maninder Singh and Nayan Mongia run again for national selection committee | Cricket





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is looking for a new national selection committee, will have a long list of candidates to choose from. The question burning on everyone’s lips is whether they would be able to form a five-man panel more qualified than the one it would replace, while being aligned with the fast-changing white-ball cricket. The deadline to apply was Monday evening. It is learned that former India players Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Rajesh Chauhan and Shiv Sunder Das – all of whom failed to make it last time – have reapplied. After India were outclassed by eventual winners England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, BCCI decided not to renew the contracts of the four selectors, including chairman Chetan Sharma, who took over just two years ago. Sharma, Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh and Debashish Mohanty will continue until the new selectors take over. One post has been vacant since West Zone’s Abey Kuruvilla took over as general manager. Applicants must be under 60 years of age, have retired at least five years ago and have played at least 7 Tests, 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. With more lucrative media and coaching opportunities available year round, many high profile names have failed to sign up. Former Indian all-rounder Ajit Agarkar, but for an IPL job with Delhi Capitals, could well fit the bill. Whether or not he signed up could not be determined. Former Test Batter Hemang Badani, who also has experience in IPL coaching, is said to have signed up. Other candidates include former test players Ajay Ratra, Sameer Dighe, Salil Ankola, Nikhil Chopra and many with ODI and domestic experience, former Tamil Nadu all-rounder and coach Divakar Vasu, one of them. Tamil Nadu finished second in the Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournaments in 2019-2020 under Vasu. BCCI’s zonal policy means that one selector each will be chosen from the five zones with the most capped Test cricketer as the main selector.

