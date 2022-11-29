Sports
Biggest questions after Clemson, Tennessee firecrackers
COLUMBIA South Carolina football has beaten all odds in the last two weeks of the season, making then-No. No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson as the multi-touchdown underdogs.
The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) successfully ruined the College Football Playoff hopes of both the Tigers (10-2) and the Vols (10-2), earning a No. 20 ranking in both USA TODAY Coaches’ and Associated Press Polls.
The setbacks were even more stunning as they came after South Carolina’s total of 16 points against Missouri (6-6) and Florida (6-6). Saturday’s 31-30 victory over Clemson was the Gamecocks’ first since 2013 and marked the first straight wins over the top 10 opponents in the program’s history.
Here are the biggest questions for South Carolina football after the regular season:
REPORT MAP VS. CLEMSON:South Carolina vs. Clemson: Shane Beamer is back
SHANE BEAMER:‘He gave us hope:’ Clemson’s win proved that Shane Beamer is the future of South Carolina football
GIRLS FATHERS:‘I’m Always a Dad’: How South Carolina Soccer Stars Reconcile Parenthood with NFL Aspirations
Who doesn’t play in the bowl game?
Several South Carolina upperclassmen are likely to sign up for the NFL Draft and therefore likely not play in the bowl game. Defensive defenseman Cam Smith, who is widely projected as a first-round pick, has not made an official decision, but said before the Tennessee game he will likely declare. Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens and Josh Vann, who both walked on senior day, are also expected to explain. Vann left the Clemson game in the first quarter with a knee injury, making him the least likely of the three to play in December.
The question South Carolina fans now want an answer to is whether quarterback Spencer Rattler will be back next year, and his performances against Tennessee and Clemson may have been enough to get him back on NFL radars. Even if Rattler decides to declare, it would be a surprise if he opted out of the bowl game. Two big feats are great, but a third in a big scale keeps him on the national radar and could elevate him to a legitimate first-round pick.
Is the Citrus Bowl a sure thing?
It was…until No. 5 LSU lost to Texas A&M. Now the scale projections are a bit more complicated, but the Citrus Bowl remains the clear frontrunner for South Carolina.
The Citrus Bowl, played January 2 in Orlando, Florida, will receive the first selection of SEC teams after the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowls fill. Georgia will likely be the lone SEC team in the playoffs, placing Tennessee, LSU and Alabama ahead of the Gamecocks. The Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl can all be filled by SEC teams, which would leave South Carolina in the Citrus, but the Orange and Cotton are not guaranteed for a team in the conference.
If any of the aforementioned trios miss a New Year’s Six, likely three-loss LSU, that team will be the favorite for the Citrus. South Carolina would then fall to the Gator Bowl played in Jacksonville, Florida on December 30, or to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on January 2.
What do the setbacks mean for recruitment?
With the early signing period on Dec. 21, it may be a bit late to impact the 2023 recruiting class significantly, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see big gains in the 2024 class. Coach Shane Beamer, who served as South Carolina’s recruiting coordinator under Steve Spurrier from 2007 to 2010, is known for his recruiting acumen and is sure to benefit from the positive momentum.
The Gamecocks had a huge crowd of prospects at the Tennessee game, and Beamer said he was still getting messages of excitement from recruits for days after the 63-38 victory over the Vols. While the road win at Clemson didn’t provide any real-world experience for South Carolina recruits, it did something just as important: Prove that Tennessee was no fluke. It confirmed that the program is actually evolving, rather than a one-hit wonder.
South Carolina still has several key targets on the board for 2023, including five-star defensive lineman Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor would be the first five-star commitment of Beamer’s tenure as head coach and the Gamecocks’ first since defensive lineman Jordan Burch in 2020.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.greenvilleonline.com/story/sports/college/usc/2022/11/28/south-carolina-football-biggest-questions-after-clemson-tennessee-upsets/69680519007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biggest questions after Clemson, Tennessee firecrackers
- USS Chancellorsville conducts FONOP in South China Sea, draws Chinese protests
- Boris Johnson and the Covid are in a boat and that’s it
- Gizelle Bryants’ hot pink dress for Porsha Williams’ wedding
- Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is in danger, says the UNESCO mission
- China Covid Protests: China Protests Highlight Xi Jinping’s Covid Policy Dilemma; Return on foot or not | world news
- Joko Widodo appoints Yudo Margono as TNI commander, military observer says
- Influenza continues to spread in the United States, infecting millions, reports CDC
- Maninder Singh and Nayan Mongia run again for national selection committee | Cricket
- Narendra Modi to command Ayurvedic hospital : Goa CM Pramod Sawant : Goa News
- When it comes to cholesterol, size matters! | | Health
- A multi-million pound trial could help find a cure for the flu this winter, fast.imperial news