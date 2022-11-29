Biggest questions after Clemson, Tennessee firecrackers

COLUMBIA South Carolina football has beaten all odds in the last two weeks of the season, making then-No. No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson as the multi-touchdown underdogs.

The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) successfully ruined the College Football Playoff hopes of both the Tigers (10-2) and the Vols (10-2), earning a No. 20 ranking in both USA TODAY Coaches’ and Associated Press Polls.

The setbacks were even more stunning as they came after South Carolina’s total of 16 points against Missouri (6-6) and Florida (6-6). Saturday’s 31-30 victory over Clemson was the Gamecocks’ first since 2013 and marked the first straight wins over the top 10 opponents in the program’s history.

Here are the biggest questions for South Carolina football after the regular season:

Who doesn’t play in the bowl game?

Several South Carolina upperclassmen are likely to sign up for the NFL Draft and therefore likely not play in the bowl game. Defensive defenseman Cam Smith, who is widely projected as a first-round pick, has not made an official decision, but said before the Tennessee game he will likely declare. Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens and Josh Vann, who both walked on senior day, are also expected to explain. Vann left the Clemson game in the first quarter with a knee injury, making him the least likely of the three to play in December.

The question South Carolina fans now want an answer to is whether quarterback Spencer Rattler will be back next year, and his performances against Tennessee and Clemson may have been enough to get him back on NFL radars. Even if Rattler decides to declare, it would be a surprise if he opted out of the bowl game. Two big feats are great, but a third in a big scale keeps him on the national radar and could elevate him to a legitimate first-round pick.

Is the Citrus Bowl a sure thing?

It was…until No. 5 LSU lost to Texas A&M. Now the scale projections are a bit more complicated, but the Citrus Bowl remains the clear frontrunner for South Carolina.

The Citrus Bowl, played January 2 in Orlando, Florida, will receive the first selection of SEC teams after the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowls fill. Georgia will likely be the lone SEC team in the playoffs, placing Tennessee, LSU and Alabama ahead of the Gamecocks. The Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl can all be filled by SEC teams, which would leave South Carolina in the Citrus, but the Orange and Cotton are not guaranteed for a team in the conference.

If any of the aforementioned trios miss a New Year’s Six, likely three-loss LSU, that team will be the favorite for the Citrus. South Carolina would then fall to the Gator Bowl played in Jacksonville, Florida on December 30, or to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on January 2.

What do the setbacks mean for recruitment?

With the early signing period on Dec. 21, it may be a bit late to impact the 2023 recruiting class significantly, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see big gains in the 2024 class. Coach Shane Beamer, who served as South Carolina’s recruiting coordinator under Steve Spurrier from 2007 to 2010, is known for his recruiting acumen and is sure to benefit from the positive momentum.

The Gamecocks had a huge crowd of prospects at the Tennessee game, and Beamer said he was still getting messages of excitement from recruits for days after the 63-38 victory over the Vols. While the road win at Clemson didn’t provide any real-world experience for South Carolina recruits, it did something just as important: Prove that Tennessee was no fluke. It confirmed that the program is actually evolving, rather than a one-hit wonder.

South Carolina still has several key targets on the board for 2023, including five-star defensive lineman Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor would be the first five-star commitment of Beamer’s tenure as head coach and the Gamecocks’ first since defensive lineman Jordan Burch in 2020.