Morgan named finalist for Wuerffel Trophy





Tanner Morgan was named one of the three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy today. Joining Morgan as a finalist are Dillan Gibbons of Florida State and Patrick Fields of Stanford. Quarterback from the University of Minnesotawas named one of the three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy today. Joining Morgan as a finalist are Dillan Gibbons of Florida State and Patrick Fields of Stanford. Known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” the annual award is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and is named after Danny Wuerffel, the University of California’s 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Florida. The Wuerffel Trophy is there to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world. Morgan is a man of faith who consistently uses his platform as a college athlete to uplift others and spread positivity in his community. Actively involved in the Minnesota team’s charitable efforts, he also spends time with youth, builds personal relationships with young hospital patients, and shares his zest for life with those around him. He is also Minnesota’s winningest quarterback of all time with a career record of 33-14, including a 6-2 this season. The formal announcement of the 2022 recipient is scheduled for December 8, and the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will be presented on February 24, 2023 at the 54th All Sports Association Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach.

