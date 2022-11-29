Sports
Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Purdue earn weekly football honors
Defense Player of the Week
Sydney Brown, Illinois
DB Sr. London, Ontario St. Stephens Episcopal (Fla.)
Player of the week for special teams
Chad Ryland, Maryland
K sr. Lebanon, Pap. Cedar Crest
Fellow freshmen of the week
Athan Kaliakmanis, Minnesota
QB Antioch, Illinois Antioch
Devin Mockobee, Purdue
RB Boonville, Ind. Boonville
August 29
O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL
O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NOW
D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NOW
S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NOW
5 September
O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB
O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA
Q: Roman Hemby, RB, MD
September 12th
From: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD
O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA
Q: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
September 19
O: CJ Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Ji’Air Brown, S, Sr., PSU
S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND
Q: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
26th September
O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH
O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., MINN
D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA
D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU
S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA
Q: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU
October 3
O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU
D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR
S: Barney Amor, P, Sr., PSU
V: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB
Oct 10
O: CJ Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Camo’I Latu, S, Jr., WIS
S: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, Fr., ILL
Q: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, ILL
F: Jaishawn Barham, LB, MD
October 17
O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL
O: Aidan O’Connell, QB, Sr., PUR
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH
Q: Devin Mockobee, RB, PUR
the 24th of October
O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU
D: John Torchio, S, Sr., WIS
S: Noah Ruggles, K, Gr., OSU
Q: Roman Hemby, RB, MD
October 31st
O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH
D: JT Tuimoloau, DE, So., MONTH
S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH
F: Drew Stevens, K, IOWA
November 7th
FROM: Caleb Johnson, RB, Fr., IOWA
D: Cal Haladay, LB, So., MSU
S: Matthew Trickett, K, Sr., MINN
Q: Caleb Johnson, RB, IOWA
November 14
O: CJ Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Cal Haladay, LB, So., MSU
S: Jake Pinegar, K, Sr., PSU
Q: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
November 20th
O: Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Sr., MINN
D: Jack Campbell, LB, Sr., IOWA
S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH
A: Dallan Hayden, RB, OSU
Q: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU
November 28
O: Donovan Edwards, RB, So., MICH
D: Sydney Brown, DB, Sr., IBL
S: Chad Ryland, K, Sr., MD
Q: Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, VAN
Q: Devin Mockobee, RB, PUR
|
