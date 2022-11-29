England head coach Brendon McCullum vows his side will play ‘aggressive cricket’ in Pakistan Test series | Cricket news

England head coach Brendon McCullum says his side will not deviate from their “aggressive” cricketing style as they aim for a Test series victory in Pakistan.

England won six of the seven Tests during the home summer after McCullum became coach and captain of Ben Stokes, sporting the positive ethos with which the team played, dubbed ‘Bazball’, winning victories over New Zealand, India and South Africa.

McCullum isn’t sure how that style will fare in Pakistan, where England is touring red-ball cricket for the first time since 2005.

The three Test series is live on Sky Sports Cricket, with the opening match at Rawalpindi starting on Thursday (4.30am airborne ahead of the first ball at 5am).

“We look forward to coming here and playing an entertaining style of cricket that will hopefully result in results, whether in our favor or in Pakistan’s favor,” McCullum told reporters on Monday.

“Test cricket hasn’t always been as popular as it used to be, so we see an obligation to try and make sure people come away entertained. We have the chance to do what we do best and show our skills on the pitch.

‘Positive cricket brings out talent’

“That style won’t always be successful, but we’ve seen it can unlock your skill. In this game, we can smother ourselves with the will for results and hinder the ability to let talent come out.

“We believe trying to put a positive, aggressive streak on it will get talent to come out. We’ve had some success in recent history. It remains to be seen how it will fare down the road.

“We will certainly respect the terms, but if we get the chance to play aggressive and attacking cricket, we will try to take that option.

“It’s authentic to the line-up we have, that gives the players the most freedom and the best chance to perform at the highest level.

“It won’t be easy to do that consistently in these circumstances. There will be moments to absorb, but there will be opportunities to play positively and there will be moments where we can put pressure on the opponent.

England have lost their last three away test series, beating India 3-1 in early 2021 before being thrashed 4-0 by Australia in the 2021/22 Ashes and then losing 1-0 to the West Indies in March this year.

McCullum added, “Winning away from home is the greatest achievement you can achieve as a test player and team. We understand the magnitude of the challenge ahead, but that’s why you want to play the game.”

“You don’t want easy challenges, you want to compete against the best in their own circumstances to test where you stand.

England seven Tests under Stokes and McCullum Beat New Zealand by five wickets (Lord’s)

Beat New Zealand by five wickets (Trent Bridge)

Beat New Zealand by seven wickets (Headingley)

Beat India by seven wickets (Edgbaston)

Lost to South Africa by innings and 12 runs (Lord’s)

Beat South Africa innings and 85 runs (Emirates Old Trafford)

Beat South Africa by nine wickets (The Kia Oval)

“If we get outplayed, that’s okay”

“I don’t know if we are going to win the series, but we will definitely push for results. If we are beaten, we know that Pakistan will have played well.”

“I expect us to play well, but if we get outplayed that’s okay. Hopefully in a few weeks everyone will say it was a great series.

“This is a great place to tour and it has been starved of international cricket for a long time. We understand how passionate people are about cricket here in Pakistan and we understand the obligation we have as an England side.

The guys have already said they’re pretty excited to play here in front of a packed house, it’s going to be a good atmosphere, so they’re really excited. That’s what we want from red-ball cricket around the world: stadiums full and fans standing behind their local team.

“[Stokes] want [England’s players] to be rock stars and to be a rock star you have to play for the big houses.”

Fast bowler Mark Wood – who will miss the opening Test with a hip injury – all-rounder Liam Livingstone, middle class batsman Harry Brook and captain Stokes have joined the team after being part of Australia’s triumphant T20 World Cup winning side.

McCullum said: “A couple of guys were part of the World Cup victory and have come here with a beaming smile. They have a brace in their step which is fantastic.”

“It’s never easy to win World Cups and England did a fantastic job winning that World Cup. There’s a lot of confidence out of that and it’s great based on what we achieved in the testing summer.”

One of the things we’ve talked about is adapting to what we’ve been given, not getting too caught up in our preconceived thoughts. Hopefully, if we’re brave enough in the big moments, we’ll come out with more runs than them.

Matches between Pakistan and England

England Test Squad for Pakistan Series: Ben Stokes (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Watch England’s three-Test series in Pakistan live on Sky Sports Cricket. Coverage of the opening match will begin at 4:30am on Thursday ahead of a 5am start in Rawalpindi.