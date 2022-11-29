Why Michigan is already in the College Football Playoff no matter what in the Big Ten title

ANN ARBOR, Mich. Michigan will return to the College Football Playoff next month no matter what against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The game is still important. Not only do the Wolverines want to win a second straight Big Ten title, they also want to win 13 games for the first time in the program’s history and position themselves for success in a semifinal.

But in terms of finishing in the top four on the CFP commissions, Saturday is about where, not if. Michigan will be one of the playoff teams whether it wins, loses, or gets blown away by three touchdowns.

Michigan, Georgia and TCU are the only undefeated teams in the country. After another Saturday of college football carnage, only two single-loss teams are left: USC and Ohio State.

If the Wolverines lost to Purdue, they would finish the season 12-1. Even in the worst-case scenario where Georgia, TCU and USC all win their conference titles, Michigan can only fall back to No. 4.

The Ohio State Argument

No, a loss in a conference title game wouldn’t be enough to drop Michigan to an Ohio State team that just annihilated it by 22 points. in his own stadium.

Michigan is why Ohio State doesn’t have a chance to lose a game this weekend, and the committee certainly wouldn’t reward the Buckeyes for sitting at home while the Wolverines played for a conference title.

There were 17 million people watching the beating in Columbus, and none of them would forget what happened just because Purdue was upset.

The Alabama Argument

OK, we’ve eliminated Ohio State from the equation (to be clear, the Buckeyes can still make the playoff – they just can’t be ranked above Michigan). Now let’s address the ever-present elephant in the room: Alabama.

Rest In Peace, Michigan Fans: There’s no way Alabama could be ahead of Michigan after this weekend. Zero chance. No. Won’t happen.

If Nick Sabans’ team somehow makes it to the playoffs, it definitely has a shot at winning the national championship. But the Crimson Tide does not make it to Michigan in the final standings.

Not only did Alabama lose two games, it also failed to win the SEC West. There is no precedent for a team sitting at home during championship week jumping a team that lost a conference title game. Committee members don’t want to put it at a real disadvantage for teams to participate in their conference championships (in other words, it shouldn’t just be seen as another chance to lose).

With or without a win this weekend, Michigan’s resume is stronger than Alabama’s. When Tuesday’s new poll is revealed, the Wolverines will have a 22-point win over a top-five (maybe six) Ohio State team and a 24-point win over another top-10 team at Penn State.

Alabama’s two losses were competitive, but its top three wins were against Texas, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss — three 8-4 teams that will edge top-25 at best.

Do I know who would win a game between Michigan and Alabama? No. But I know who has the better work so far.

The rest of the country

After Ohio State and Alabama there is no one left!

South Carolina beat each of the last two weeks of playoff contenders by obliterating Tennessee and upsetting Clemson along the way.

Who else is in the top 10? pen state? Washington? Furthermore, every Power Five team has at least three losses, and no Group of Five team has fewer than two.

Why winning is still important

A loss to Purdue would greatly hurt Michigan’s chance of winning the national championship, as it could set the stage for a semifinal rematch against Georgia. Michigan knows better than anyone that it is best to avoid Georgia for as long as possible.

The Bulldogs ousted the Wolverines from the Orange Bowl a year ago, and while this year’s team isn’t as dominant, it’s still the best in the country.

It’s also good to win Big Ten championships. Jim Harbaugh certainly wants to keep doing that.