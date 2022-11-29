



Awards and Honors: Portillo named Big Ten Second Star of the Week

Eric Portillo (November 29) Big Ten second star of the week — Eric Portillo made a season-high 39 saves in a 4-1 victory over No. 9 ranked Harvard on Saturday (Nov. 26). It was his 60th career start, as he helped inflict the Crimson’s first loss of the season while holding the nation’s top-scoring offense (4.14 gpg at the start of the weekend) to just one goal . Big Ten release Dylan Duke (November 22) Big Ten Third star of the week — Dylan duke made big strides for Michigan with a number of players due to illness. He scored four of Michigan’s five goals against No. 2 Minnesota, scoring both of his team’s goals on Thursday (November 17) and two on Saturday (November 18). The numbers marked his first multi-goal games of his career. In 14 games, Duke has nine goals and six assists and is third on the team in scoring. Big Ten release Mackie Samoskevich (November 15) Big Ten second star of the week— Mackie Samoskevich led Michigan by four points over the weekend as the Wolverines defeated Notre Dame 5-1 to grab a point in a 4-3 road overtime loss. On Friday, he scored the opening goal at 3:02 on a power play count and then had the primary assist on the team’s fifth goal at the end of the second period. On Saturday, he assisted on the team’s first goal and scored the second as Michigan led 2-0 after the first period. Big Ten release Adam Fantilli (2 Nov.) Player and Rookie of the Month— Adam Fantilli was named National Player of the Month for October and Rookie of the Month for October by the Hockey Commissioners Association. He leads the nation in scoring as he begins his freshman campaign at Michigan. In eight games, he has eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points. He has at least one point in every game and recorded his first hat-trick on October 21 against Lake Superior State, followed by his first four-point game the next night. The top center has won 57.7 percent of his faceoffs and is a +11. HCA Edition Luke Hughes (November 1) Big Ten first star of the week — Luke Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added two assists on Saturday night (Oct. 29) as Michigan swept No. 17 Western Michigan. It capped off a four-point weekend as he paced the then-ranked No. 4-ranked Wolverines. On Friday (Oct. 28), he had one assist and finished at +3. Big Ten release Adam Fantilli (Oct 24) Big Ten first star of the week — Adam Fantilli led Michigan in its sweep of Lake Superior State on the road by seven points and allowing seven of Michigan’s 10 goals. He scored four goals and had three assists while winning 61.4 percent of his draws (27-17) and finishing +5. On Friday (Oct. 21), he recorded his first career hat-trick. He is the second-fastest rookie to a hat-trick in program history, turning the trick in only his fifth game. On Saturday (Oct. 22), Fantilli collected his first four-point game with a goal and three assists. With 15 points over his first six games, he has the best start in the history of the program since Bruno Baseotto had 19 points in his first six games in 1979. Big Ten release Eric Portillo (Oct 18) Big Ten Third star of the week –Michigan netless Eric Portillo claimed his first Big Ten weekly honor as the third star of the week. Portillo made 57 saves in a weekend split against No. 9 Boston University. He stopped 26 shots in a 9-2 series opener win followed by a season-best 31 saves on Sunday. Big Ten release Mackie Samoskevich, Luke Hughes, Eric Portillo, Adam Fantilli (September 21) Preseason All-Big Ten — Michigan sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes is a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big Ten team and is one of three Wolverines on the six-man first team. He is joined by sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich and junior goaltender Eric Portillo . freshman Adam Fantilli earned second team honors. Big Ten release Big Ten Preseason Poll — The conference coaches’ poll selected Michigan to finish third in the Big Ten this season. The Poll: 1. Minnesota, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Michigan, 4. Wisconsin, 5. Ohio State, 6. Penn State, 7. Michigan State. Big Ten release

