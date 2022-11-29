USC, Michigan goes to playoff





The College Football Playoff projection got a major overhaul with two surprise results that caused half the field to adjust. The first newcomer is Southern California. The path for the Trojans was clear three weeks ago. Could they navigate a three-game run through UCLA, Notre Dame and the Pac-12 Championship to secure a spot in the Semifinals? Two steps are on the books and the last comes with an impressive defeat of the Fighting Irish. The latter comes against Utah, the only team to beat USC. The Trojans should have a better result on Friday and secure an unlikely place in Lincoln Riley’s first season. The other team to join the field is Michigan after Ohio State’s impressive defeat, effectively putting the Wolverines on the field even with one game left against Purdue in the Big Ten title game. HER RANK:Ohio State drops the final NCAA 1-131 after losing in Michigan Follow every match: Live NCAA College Football Scores HIGHLIGHTS AND LOWLIGHTS:Week 13 winners and losers in college football MISERY INDEX:Day’s position feels weak after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan REPORT:The final numbers begin with the end of Cincinnati, Clemson home series Going out this week are the Buckeyes, who seemed to be the class of the Big Ten before the loss, and Clemson, who suffered a stunning home loss to South Carolina. Other adjustments this week come in the New Year’s Six, with Kansas State securing a place in the Sugar Bowl and Washington State’s defeat by Washington moving the Huskies to the Rose Bowl. LSU drops out of the Sugar Bowl and opens a spot for Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. Here’s the status of the rest of the bowl field: With 41 postseason games in addition to the national championship game, there are 82 spots for six-win teams. There are 79 teams going into the final weekend that have already qualified. Buffalo is 5-6 and plays Akron. Even with a win, that would still mean two spots are left. Those could go to teams that finish 6-6 but have two Championship Subdivision wins. Leading that group is Appalachian State, which finished the season 6-6. The New Mexico State and Army are both 5-6 and are hoping for an exemption from the NCAA. Army will play Navy on December 10, but will need approval to play in the Independence Bowl by December 3. If there are still places available, 5-7 teams with the highest scores on the Academic Progress Report will get the first chance. Rice and then UNLV are at the top. Reminder: Some conferences may not meet their bowl allotment. Asterisks indicate an alternate choice. Teams in bold have accepted berths.

