Explorers take on Temple in Big 5 Doubleheader in The Palestra





Men’s Basketball | November 29, 2022 PHILADELPHIA The La Salle men’s basketball team looks set to close out November with a winning record by defeating Temple in the first game of a true Philadelphia Big 5 doubleheader on Wednesday night at The Palestra. The Explorers and Owls kick off the doubleheader at 6:00 PM, followed by Penn hosting Saint Joseph’s at approximately 8:30 PM

The match is televised on ESPN+, with Kale Beers and Rich Prendergast providing the play-by-play and color. It also airs on NBC Sports Philadelphia+. Explorers fans can also listen to the broadcast at GoExplorers.com/watch. Tickets for the doubleheader are available here .

NEWS & COMMENTS This will be The Palestra’s seventh time hosting a true Big 5 doubleheader since its inception in 1955-56, and only the third in this century. The last true Big 5 DH at The Palestra was January 20, 2016, and it involved the same four teams as Temple defeated La Salle, 62-49, and Saint Joseph’s defeated Penn, 75-60.

The Explorers beat Binghamton 65-62 at the Tom Gola Arena last Saturday. The Explorers received two huge baskets from Hassan Drame and Khalil Branley in the last 1:38 of the game. With Binghamton leading by one point, Drame faked a shot and drove in for a layup to give La Salle a 62–61 lead with 1:18 left. Next, Brantley made a difficult layup in court with 18 seconds remaining to help La Salle go ahead 64-61 before earning the 65-62 victory.

The Explorers are led by head coach Fran Dunphy, the all-time winningest coach in the history of the Philadelphia Big 5. A graduate of La Salle in 1970, Dunphy holds a career record of 583-328. With La Salle’s victory over Wagner on November 12, Dunphy became the first Big 5 coach to win a game with three Big 5 teams (winning 310 games with Penn and 270 with Temple). PROMOTION FOR FRAN The La Salle-Temple showdown will be the first for Dunphy against a Temple team he led to 270 wins and 10 postseason appearances as head coach from 2006-19. Of the 10 postseason appearances, eight have been to the NCAA Tournament.

Dunphy also returns to The Palestra, the venue where he began his head coaching career in 1989. The Malvern, Pennsylvania native led the Quakers to a 69-64 win over Lehigh on November 25, 1989, his first of 310 wins over Penn.

After the Temple game, Dunphy faces Penn at The Palestra on Saturday. Dunphy led Penn to 10 Ivy League titles, nine 20-win seasons, and nine NCAA Tournament appearances.

Dunphy will attempt to become the first Big 5 head coach to defeat two Big 5 programs he previously coached. While coaching for Temple, Dunphy defeated Penn for the first time on January 23, 2008, as the Owls pulled off an 80–64 win.

Dunphy has also coached in numerous games against the Big 5 league. Against Temple, Dunphy is coaching his 106th game against a Big 5 school. He has posted a 51-54 record against Big 5 programs. SERIES HISTORY Wednesday’s game will be the 105th meeting between the Explorers and the Owls. The match between La Salle and Temple dates back to 1936, with Temple leading 67-37 in the series.

dates back to 1936, with Temple leading 67-37 in the series. The two schools played basketball all the way back to the 1899-1900 academic year, before La Salle took up varsity sports.

More recently, the Owls have won six of the last seven matchups, including last year’s 73-57 victory at the Liacouras Center on December 1, 2021.

The Explorers’ last victory against Temple was on November 26, 2017, when they recorded an 87-83 victory. SCOUT TEMPLE The Owls are 3-4 on the season after beating No. 16 Villanova (68-64), Rutgers (72-66) and Drexel (73-61), respectively. The Owls’ wins against Villanova and Drexel came home, while the Rutgers

The Owls’ four losses were close, as they fell to Wagner (76-73 in OT), Vanderbilt (89-87 in OT), St. John’s (78-72), and Richmond (61-49), respectively.

The Owls have three players who average double-digits. Khalif Battle leads the way with 18.7 points per game. Damian Dunn follows Battle at 16.7 and Jamille Reynolds follows him at 12.0.

Khalif Battle leads the way with 18.7 points per game. Damian Dunn follows Battle at 16.7 and Jamille Reynolds follows him at 12.0. Temple is led by Aaron McKie, who is in his fourth season as head coach. McKie is up against his college coaching mentor in Dunphy, whom McKie hired as an assistant in 2014. McKie spent five seasons on Dunphy’s staff, helping the Owls to four postseason berths.

