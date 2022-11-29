Sports
Morris, Moody, Smith lead All-Big Ten Defensive, Special Teams Honorees
11/29/2022 12:20:00 PM
// Dave Drain, Chad Shepard
ROSEMONT, sick. — The University of Michigan’s number 2-ranked football team had named 13 student-athletes to its All-Big Ten Defensive and Special Teams ballots, the conference announced on Tuesday (Nov. 29). Defensive Lineman Mike Morris was named the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, and for the second year in a row, kicker Jack Moody won the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year award. Moody, Morris and defensive lineman Ken Smith were first-team picks on both the coaches and media ballots.
J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh won both Coach of the Year honors and received the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year award as voted by his fellow coaches and the Dave McClain Coach of the Year award as voted by the media. Under Harbaugh, UM has reached 12-0 for the fourth time in program history and is one win away from a Michigan single-season record. The program is seeking its first back-to-back Big Ten titles since 2003-2004. The Wolverines clinched their second consecutive Big Ten East Division title last weekend with a victory at Ohio State. U-M’s 45–23 victory gave the Wolverines their largest margin of victory in the rivalry since a 22–0 victory in 1976.
UM leads the country in scoring difference (+27.2 points per game), and is only joined by Alabama among teams in the top 10 on both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Wolverines’ 24 wins in the past two years are the most in the program’s history.
Together, Wolverine honors help build the No. 2-ranked defense in the country with top-five ranks in scoring defense, rushing defense, pass efficiency defense (third) and first downs allowed (fourth). No team has rushed 150 yards against the Wolverines this year, and nine teams have been held under 300 yards.
UM’s special teams have been critical to the team’s success. Moody is the fourth two-time winner of the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year Award, first awarded in 2011, alongside Nebraska’s Brett Maher (2011-12), Northwestern’s Jeff Budzien (2012-13) and Indiana’s Griffin Oakes (2015-16 ). ).
Moody is the nation’s No. 1 scorer (131 points), just seven points off the Michigan single-season scoring record held by Desmond Howard. He leads the nation in field goals scored (26-of-32) and field goals per game (2.17) in addition to points scored. Four of his six misses were over 50 yards and one kick was blocked. Moody has scored multiple field goals in seven games, including going 4-for-4 against Penn State and Illinois (with a game-winning field goal) and 5-for-5 against Michigan State (17 total points). Also a kickoff weapon, Moody leads the country in combined touchbacks (58) and fair catches (10) with 68.
Morris is the sixth Michigan player to be named the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, awarded since 1991 and the Smith-Brown edition of the award since 2011. Aidan Hutchinson won the honor last season in 2021, making UM back-to-back receivers for the first time. The native of Belle Glade, Fla., leads the team with 10.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, tied for second in the Big Ten in the latter category. He has posted 15 solo stops among 21 total tackles and added four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, one field goal block and one forced fumble.
Smith has a career-best 21 solo tackles on 43 total stops to go with 2.5 tackles for loss and part of a sack. The gap-plugging internal defender is a big reason why UM has the No. 3 rushing defense in the nation and why UM allows 5.4 second half points per game, the lowest mark in the FBS.
Linebackers Junior Colson (second team, coaches; third team, media) and Michael Barrett (third team, coaches; commendation, media) were awarded for career-best seasons as the team’s top tacklers. Colson leads the defense with 80 stops (34 solo) and has posted six tackles for loss with two sacks, while Barrett is second with 57 stops (30 solo), with three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions.
Defensive back DJ Turner is the highest awarded defense team (second team, coaches; third team, media). Turner has made 29 tackles (23 solo) with nine pass breakups on the season. He has one interception and recovered a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown while allowing a 64.0 NFL passer rating from opposing quarterbacks.
Gem green, Chris Jenkins and Mike Sainristil received honorable mention on both ballots. Jaylen Harrell, Makari Paige and Rod Moore (media vote) were also named honorable mention.
Back dude A. J. Henning was elected to the second team of the media and the third team of the coach. Henning has averaged 7.4 yards per punt return this season (25 attempts), highlighted by a 61-yard touchdown early in the season.
The Big Ten Awards continue on Wednesday (Nov. 30) with the announcement of the All-Big Ten Offensive Team and additional individual awards.
Michigan All-Big Ten Conference (Coaches)
Defense
First Team: Mike Morris (line of defense), Ken Smith (line of defense)
Second team: Junior Colson (line backer), DJ Turner (defensive back)
Third shift: Michael Barrett (line backer)
honorable mention: Gem green (defensive back), Chris Jenkins (line of defense), Mike Sainristil (defensive back)
All-Big Ten Conference (Media)
Defense
First Team: Mike Morris (line of defense), Ken Smith (line of defense)
Third shift: Junior Colson (line backer), DJ Turner (defensive back)
honorable mention: Gem green (defensive back), Jaylen Harrell (line of defense), Chris Jenkins (line of defense), Makari Paige (defensive back), Michael Barrett (line backer), Mike Sainristil (defensive back), Rod Moore (defensive back)
All-Big Ten Conference (Coaches)
Special teams
First Team: Jack Moody (kicker)
Second team: A. J. Henning (return specialist)
All-Big Ten Conference (Media)
Special teams
First Team: Jack Moody (kicker)
Second team: A. J. Henning (return specialist)

