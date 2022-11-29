Men’s Hoops turns into Big 5 Play, starting Wednesday with Saint Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA Fresh off a 4-0 three-win week at the inaugural Cathedral Classic, the University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team turns its attention to Big 5 play. The Quakers begin playing the city series Wednesday night with Saint Joseph’s in the second half of a true Big 5 doubleheader, as La Salle hosts Temple in the opener at 6 PM. click here to buy your tickets!

As a reminder, while both games in Wednesday night’s doubleheader will be broadcast nationally on ESPN+, fans in the Philadelphia area will also be able to watch both games for free on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

This is the first of four Big 5 games Penn will play over the next 11 days in a row, leading up to the fall exams.

GAME 10 PENN (5-4) vs. SAINT JOSEPH (2-3)

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 | 8:30 in the evening

The Palestra | Philadelphia

Watch live on ESPN+ ($) | Listen live on QAN | Live statistics| Tickets

Penn Game Notes | SJU game notes

Quaker Audio Network (QAN)

Also this season, Penn fans will be able to listen to most of Penn’s men’s basketball games through the Quaker Audio Network, a free Internet-based audio streaming service. Matt Leon will attend the play-by-play call on Wednesday, with Brad Fadem providing the analysis. To access the Quaker Audio Network, simply type www.pennathletics.com/audio into your computer or device.

The series with Saint Joseph

*The Quakers and Hawks meet for the 91st time in total; Penn has played Saint Joseph’s more than any other non-Ivy League opponent.

* Saint Joseph’s leads the overall series, 53-37, but the teams have played fairly evenly over the past decade with the SJU advantage of just 6-5 over their last 11 encounters (seven of them decided by eight or fewer points).

*The Hawks have won their last two games, taking a 78-71 decision at Hagan Arena last year in what was only Penn’s third trip to Hawk Hill.

*The last time these teams met at The Palestra, two years ago, Saint Joseph’s escaped with an 87-81 win.

*Penn’s final win in the series – second in a row at the time – came on January 26, 2019, a 78-70 decision at The Palestra.

Big 5 Doubleheader History

*Wednesday marks The Palestra’s seventh time hosting a proper Big 5 doubleheader since its inception in 1955-56, and it’s only the third time this century.

*The last true Big 5 doubleheader at The Palestra was January 20, 2016, and it involved the same four teams as Temple defeated La Salle, 62-49, and Saint Joseph’s defeated Penn, 75-60.

*There have been nine other true Big 5 doubleheaders in the history of the informal conference, all of which took place at the Spectrum.

*Wednesday’s first game features La Salle as host of Temple. It is the first time Explorers head coach Fran Dunphy has faced the Owls since he retired as Temple head coach after the 2018-19 season. Dunphy is also Penn’s winningest coach of all time with 310 wins.

Picked Penn to win Ivy League

*Penn was (barely) picked to finish first in the Ivy League’s Preseason Media Poll, which came from the votes of two members within each school’s media contingent. The poll was announced on Wednesday, October 19.

*Penn and Princeton both received six of 16 first-place votes, but the Quakers finished with 111 votes while the Tigers had 110. Yale followed closely with 106 votes, including three first-place votes. Harvard placed fourth with 86 points and eventual first place, while the bottom half consisted of Cornell (54), Brown (53), Dartmouth (31) and Columbia (25).

* This marks the first time since the 2006-07 season that Penn has been voted 1st in the Ivy’s preseason media poll. That team, behind Ivy League Player of the Year Ibrahim Jaaber and fellow All-Ivy first-teamer Mark Zoller, won the Ivy title with a 13-1 record before losing to Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Penn MBB in numbers

2 – Ivy League Players Named to the Lou Henson Award Watch List by CollegeInsider.com: Princeton’s Tosan Publications and Jordan Dingle . The Henson Award is presented annually to the best mid-major player in the country.

2 – Awards picked up by Dingle on Monday, when he was named Ivy League and Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Week; it was his third career Ivy POTW and fourth Big 5 POTW accolade.

3 – Non-conference opponents picked in the preseason to win their respective leagues: Iona (MAAC), Towson (CAA), and Colgate (Patriot League). Penn was picked by the Ivy League media to win the Ancient Eight.

4 – Consecutive double digit games by juniors Max Martz (13.8 ppg) before being held to nine in Sunday’s victory over Delaware; Martz had his first collegiate double-double on November 18 in West Virginia (10 pts/10 rbs).

5 – Missed free throws, out of 62, by Slaychert (17-18) and Dingle (40-44); Slajchert started the season 13-for-13, while Dingle hit 22 in a row before missing one last Friday vs. Hartford.

6 – Consecutive games of 20 points registered by Dingle participation in tonight’s game (22.5 ppg); the last Penn player to pull off such a feat was Tony Price, who played eight such games in a row late in the 1978–79 season.

7 – Penn players with a double-digit scoring game this season already; the Quakers returned nine players who had at least two such games in 2021-2022.

9 – Points scored by Dingle in OT in Lafayette; he had the Quakers’ first seven points in the extra session en route to 22 overall.

10 Games Penn plays in the month of November, more than any other NCAA Division I program.

11 – On November 11 in Missouri or 11/11, you could say Penn went 11-for-11 on the foul line, the third time the Quakers shot 100 percent on the foul line in the Steve Donahue coaching era.

17 –Consecutive double-digit games through Dingle dating from last year; he missed Penn’s game at West Virginia due to injury.

16 – Three-point basket hit by Penn at Missouri, tying a program record against an NCAA Division 1 program (vs. Harvard on 2/21/03; vs. Drexel on 1/28/2001); the Quakers hit 17 against Widener on December 21, 2019.

17 – Assists handed out by sophomores Nick Spinoso on Penn’s last two games (8 vs. Colgate, 9 vs. Delaware); he also had a career-high 18 points vs. the Blue Hens and eight boards against the Raiders, one shy of his career-best nine set last Tuesday in Lafayette.

33 – Three-point baskets hit by Penn in the three Cathedral Classic games (12 vs. Hartford, 11 vs. Colgate, 10 vs. Delaware); the Quakers shot 33-of-69 (47.8 pc) beyond the arc during the event.

54.4 – Penn’s total field goal percentage at the Cathedral Classic (92-of-169); that includes a 60.4 percent vs. Colgate (32-53), the second time the Quakers improved 60 percent of the field in the Donahue era.

57 – Need games for Dingle to reach 1,000 points for his career (he reached Friday vs. Hartford). Only three players reached 1,000 points faster than Dingle, and all began their varsity careers as sophomores: Ernie Beck (50 games), Keven McDonald (50), and Stan Pawlak (52). Ron Haigler and Joe Sturgis hit the target in Game 58.

88.5 – Percentage of Penn’s points returning from last season (1,785 of 2,017); that includes the Quakers’ top four scorers Dingle (20.8 pages), Slaychert (10.7), Martz (10.0) and Karel (6.7).

100 – Wins at Penn for head coach Steve Donahue ; he has 300 wins as collegiate head coach after the Quakers beat Delaware 86-73 on Sunday

138 – Combined points scored by Slaychert (70) and Dingle (68) at the Cathedral Classic; both were named to the team for all tournaments.

#Family

#FightOnPenn