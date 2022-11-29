Sports
Riley Casey named W&M Student Athlete of the Week presented by the Virginia Lottery
Casey became only the second W&M player to score 30 or more points in back-to-back games, a career total of 31 at George Mason and again in Sunday’s victory over Army. She was also named CAA Player of the Week for her efforts. Casey was 11 of 17 last week from a range of 3 points over the two games.
One of the most accurate shooters in the country, Casey’s 22.6 points per game and 54.5% 3-point shooting percentage currently ranks 10th in the country. She leads the CAA in 3-point shooting percentage, 3-point field goals per game (3.6), is second in scoring and fifth in field goal percentage (.482).
Casey attends the MBA program at the prestigious Raymond A. Mason School of Business. She was both a W&M Provost Award winner and a CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll selection in her freshman year at W&M.
William & Mary Athletics and The Virginia Lottery are committed to promoting the excellence of our student-athletes in competition, the classroom, and the community.
Authorized by Virginia voters in a 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.6 million a day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In Fiscal Year 2020, the lottery generated more than $595 million for K-12 education in the Commonwealth, generating more than $2.1 billion in revenue. Virginia Lottery continues support programs such as school breakfasts, early reading intervention, and career and technical education. For more information, including a list of lottery funds received by all Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’sReturn page. In addition, you can visit us websiteLike us onFacebookfollow us onTwitterandInstagramand check us outYouTube. With all gaming, remember to play responsibly.
