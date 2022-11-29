Men’s X-Country wins year-end awards again





TROY, NY – For the second consecutive season, all Liberty League men’s year-end cross-country awards have been won by student-athletes or staff members of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Senior Matt Lecky was named Runner of the Year for the second time in a row, Justin Cascio was voted Rookie of the Year, and John Lynch and his assistants won Coaching Staff of the Year – for the sixth straight season. Lecky’s replay marks the sixth consecutive season the Engineers have had Runner of the Year. The 2020 campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Joe Domanico shared the honor in 2019, Grant O’Connor won it in 2018 and 2017, and Ben Fazio was the recipient in 2016. RPI won the conference title in each of those seasons, as in 2022. In addition to winning the Liberty League Championship Meet, Lynch led the team to a school-record ninth-place finish at the NCAA Championship as a major selection, a second-place finish at the NCAA Mideast Regional, and first at four other meets. including the multi-division Siena College Cross Country Invitational. A sophomore captain, Lecky (Middletown, CT/Middletown) was 11th of 294 competitors in the Division III championship meeting with an 8k time of 25:12.5. He placed second in the NCAA Mideast Regional with 165 participants (25:18.2) and the Liberty League meeting (24:51.9), in which 109 individuals participated. Lecky took victory at the 323-runner Rowan Inter-Regional (24:15.1) and placed second in the multi-division Siena Invitational (24:56.3), which had 195 runners. He was the Liberty League Artist of the Week, All-Liberty League First Team, All-Region, and All-America three times. A freshman, Cascio (Burlington, CT/Lewis S Mills) ran in four events and was an alternate for both the NCAA Mideast Regional and NCAA Championship. He finished in 18th place at the Siena event (25:51.8) and at the Liberty League Championship (25:48.4), beating the next freshman by 38 seconds. He was awarded All-Liberty League honorable mention—the only freshman to earn an award following the encounter—and was selected as the Liberty League Rookie of the Week twice. Cascio follows teammate Vincent Simonetti as the conference Rookie of the Year. Lynch, now in half of its 12 seasons, was assisted by Karina Bolton ’19 Fazio’17, Allison Thayer ’18 and Austin Turner ’19 . Women’s head coach Lynch has also earned the Staff of the Year award four times with that team, including this season.

