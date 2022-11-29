Volleyball welcomes Ball State into the first round of the NCAA on Thursday





Match Notes (PDF) MILWAUKEE Marquette University’s fourth-seeded and No. 16 women’s volleyball team will host Central Time Ball State in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship at the Al McGuire Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Golden Eagles earned a wide berth from the BIG EAST Conference and will host games for the second and first time since 2018. Fifth seeded and No. 13 Georgia Tech will face Wright State in the other first round game at 4:00 PM CT. The winners of Thursday’s First Round games will meet in the NCAA Second Round at 6:00 PM CT at the Al McGuire Center on Friday. All three games will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Bob Brainerd (play-by-play) and Michelle Griffin-Wenzel on the call. General admission tickets for all sessions ($10) and single sessions ($6) can be purchased online or by calling the Marquette Ticket Office at 414-288-4668. If you have any questions, please call or email [email protected] Links to live stats will be available on GoMarquette.com via StatBroadcast. Thursday, December 1 (ESPN+) 16.00 hours [5] No. 13Georgia Tech vs. Wright State

19:00 [4] No. 16 Marquette vs. Ball State Friday, December 2 (ESPN+) 6 p.m. Second round No. 16 MARQUETTE (27-3, No. 4 seed): The Golden Eagles clinched their second BIG EAST regular season title in as many years, falling to Creighton, 3-2, in Saturday’s conference tournament title game. Marquette captured the first set against the Bluejays and used a 33-31 marathon fourth set to push the match to a decisive fifth frame.

Led by BIG EAST Setter of the Year Enchanted Yadhira , Marquette has the highest offense in the league and one of the top-10 nationally. The Golden Eagles enter the NCAA Tournament sixth in NCAA Division I with a .293 batting percentage, seventh nationally in kills per set (14.52) and ninth in assists per frame (13.43).

MU is also the BIG EAST leader in service aces (1.76 per set is 36th nationally) and is second in opponent hit rate (.179).

Anchante is joined in the MU lineup by five other All-BIG EAST artists in middle blockers Carsen Murray and Hattie Bray outside hitters Aubrey Hamilton and Jenna Reitsma while batter on the right Ella Foti joined Bray on the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team.

and outside hitters and while batter on the right joined Bray on the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team. Hamilton was named to the All-BIG EAST Championship team after averaging 4.75 kills and 2.63 digs per set against UConn and Creighton, while hitting .263 with three service aces and six blocks. Hamilton was joined by Skrabak on the all-tournament team, while Murray had a phenomenal weekend herself, batting .645 (21-1-31) with 2.63 kills and 1.13 blocks per set to earn her leading batting percentage in the league to move up to third place nationally at .442.

Having to replace five starters from last season, Marquette began the year with a victory over then-No. 11 Kentucky on August 26 and compiled a 3-3 record against ranked enemies in 2022.

MU’s 26 regular season wins are a program record, as are its 17 conference wins.

The Golden Eagles are one win away from tying a program record for overall wins in both 2018 and 2019. MARQUETTE NCAA HISTORY: The MU women’s volleyball program joined NCAA Division I for the 1986 campaign and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2011. Since then, the Golden Eagles have played 11 of the last 12 tournaments, with their only absence coming in the spring of 2021 due to a reduced field.

Overall, MU is 6-10 all-time in NCAA tournament play with five trips to the second round and one trip to the regional semifinals in 2018.

The Golden Eagles have won five first-round games and their lone second-round victory was a sweep of Cincinnati at the Al McGuire Center on December 1, 2018.

MU is 0-5 against seeded teams (overall Nos. 1 through 16).

In 2021 NCAA first round action, Marquette fell to Dayton, 3-1 in West Lafayette, Indiana at Holloway Gymnasium on Purdue’s campus. THEIS IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT: Twelve of Theis’ 15 teams have earned NCAA tournament spots and five have won at least one postseason game.

Since taking charge of Marquette for the 2014 campaign, he has led eight of his nine teams to NCAA competition and has done so in Ohio in four of his six seasons. BALL STATEMENT (24-8): Ball State enters the NCAAs after a five-set loss to Bowling Green in the Mid-American Conference title game after winning its second straight regular season title with a 15–3 record.

The Cardinals are 11-6 away from home this season, beating Oklahoma and Alabama in non-conference play, as they fell to Mississippi State and then-No. 10 Purdue.

Senior middle blocker Marie Plitt leads Ball State with 327 total kills (2.66 per set) on a .407 batting percentage. Plitt earned All-MAC First Team honors this season, along with junior outside hitter Cait Snyder and sophomore setter Megan Wielonski.

Syner leads the Cardinals with 3.27 kills per set and Wielonski posted 10.82 assists per set as the MAC Setter of the Year.

The Cardinals have made three NCAA appearances in the last four years under MAC Coach of the Year Kelli Miller Phillips making their 11th overall appearance.

BSU is 3-10 in NCAA tournament play, beating Michigan in the first round last season. SERIES WITH THE CARDINALS: Marquette is 0-1 all-time against Ball State. The only game was a sweep by the Cardinals in 1990 on the Eastern Michigan Quad. No. 13 GEORGIA TECH (20-7, No. 5 seed): Georgia Tech went 13-5 in the ACC and moved up to fifth in the AVCA Coaches Poll this season.

The Yellow Jackets are led by senior outside hitter Julia Bergmann with an eye-watering 5.31 kills per set on .254 hitting. Bergmann is a four-time All-ACC First Team selection and a 2021 AVCA First Team All-American. She posted a season-best 38 kills in a reverse sweep against Florida State on November 6 and is third nationally in kills per set.

Bergmann was joined in the all-conference first team by middle hitter Breland Morrissette, who leads the ACC in hitting percentage (.434) and ranks seventh nationally.

The Yellow Jackets hit a combined .257 as a team (ranking third in the ACC) while holding their opponents to .176. SERIES WITH THE YELLOW JACKETS: Marquette and Georgia Tech have never met. WRIGHT STATE (28-3): The Raiders enter the week on a 23-game winning streak and have not lost a game to Iowa State since September 10.

They went a perfect 18-0 in Horizon League play and defeated Northern Kentucky in the Horizon title game to claim the league’s automatic NCAA berth.

Making its third NCAA appearance in the past four seasons, Wright State is led by reigning four-time Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year Jenna Story, who ranks 12th nationally with 5.36 points per set.

Sam Ott averages 2.85 kills per set to lead a balanced offensive attack for the Raiders, who boast four players with at least 2.50 kills per frame.

First-year head coach Travers Green was the Horizon League Coach of the Year, while Taylor Bransfield and Callie Martin joined Horizon League Setter of the Year Lainey Stephenson and Story on the all-conference first team. SERIES WITH THE RAIDERS: Marquette is 2-3 all-time against Wright State, with the most recent matchup being a MU sweep on September 17, 2021 at the Al McGuire Center. Murray posted six blocks for the Golden Eagles, who batted .280 in total, including .349 in the opening set. The Raiders hit just .118 in the game. Stay up to date with Marquette University’s women’s volleyball program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteVB) and Instagram (@MarquetteVB) and ‘like’ on Facebook (/Marquette Volleyball).

