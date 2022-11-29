Spartan Gymnastics announces schedule for 2023





EAST LANSING, Michigan — Michigan State Gymnastics released its 2023 schedule on Tuesday, listing five non-conference opponents and 10 B1G teams, including four home games at Jenison Field House. “We are excited to get into action, and it won’t be long now,” said the head coach Mike Rowe said. “The Spartans boast even more depth this season in our efforts to challenge each other even more, get better results while maintaining consistency throughout the season. The Big Ten looks great this year and will be even more competitive than last season, so consistency and attention to detail has been crucial in our day-to-day training.” Michigan State kicks off the 2023 season on the road in Alabama on Friday, January 6. The Spartans and Crimson Tide last met last season in the NCAA West Regional final, with Michigan State finishing third behind runners-up Alabama, with MSU posting a program-best score of 197,650. The Spartans then travel to Raleigh, NC for a double encounter with 2022 NCAA Regional Qualifier NC State on Saturday, January 14. MSU opens the conference season at home on Sunday, January 22, hosting the defending Big Ten Champion Michigan at Jenison Field House. The Spartans then head to College Park, Maryland to face Maryland on Sunday, January 29, before hosting Penn State on Saturday, February 4. Two straight conference meetings follow for the Spartans, as MSU travels to Iowa on Friday, February 11, and to Illinois on Saturday, February 18. The league’s annual Big Five Meet, a stage event, will kick off the conference’s regular season on Saturday, February 25. The Spartans have a two-meeting weekend to open the month of March, traveling to Ypsilanti, Michigan on Friday, March 3, before hosting their only tri-meet of the season against Bowling Green and LIU on Sunday, March 5. Illinois closes out the regular season on Saturday, March 11. Iowa will host the 2023 B1G Championships, scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. The NCAA Regionals, hosted by Pittsburgh, Denver, Oklahoma and UCLA, will run from Wednesday, March 29 to Saturday, April 1, and the NCAA Championships are scheduled for Thursday, April 13 and Saturday, April 15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Meeting times and television information will be announced as information becomes available. The Spartans return All-B1G honors Gabriel Stephen , Baleigh Garcia , Delanie Harkness and Giana Calef as well as reigning B1G Freshman of the Year and NCAA All-American Skyla Schulte from last year’s team that finished the season with a program-best ranking of ninth in the country. Rowe, the 2022 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association and Big Ten Coach of the Year, adds six newcomers to the Spartans roster for 2023. Fans will have the opportunity to see the Spartans in action before the start of the season at the team’s annual Green and White meeting on Saturday, December 17 at 1 p.m. at Jension Field House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msuspartans.com/news/2022/11/29/womens-gymnastics-spartan-gymnastics-releases-2023-schedule.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos