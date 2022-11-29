Giavara, Augustus named to Team USA







Washington Athletics Cal head coach Amanda Augustus (right) will coach two-time All-American Haley Giavara (left) and the USA team in France.

BERKELEY Two-time California women’s tennis All-American Haley Giavara and head coach Amanda Augustus were named to the U.S. team that will play in the 15th edition of the Master’U BNP Paribas Championships, an international university competition in Honfleur, France, the ITA announced on Tuesday. The eight-team tournament, including the defending champion United States, will run Friday through Sunday at the Center de Tennis of the Normandie Tennis League. This is Giavara’s first foray into the event, previously an annual tournament that did not take place for the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cal senior hopes to join Golden Bear alumna Maegan Manasse, who was part of the U.S. team in the ranks of Master’U BNP Paribas champions in 2015. August, former Wilson/ITA National Coach of the Year and two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year, will coach for the sixth time in the Master’U BNP Paribas Tournament. She led team USA from 2012-15 and into 2018, with the Americans capturing the championship all five years. In total, the United States has won the event nine times, including eight of the last nine tournaments. This year’s U.S. squad includes three women’s players Giavara, Stanford’s Connie Ma and North Carolina’s Fiona Crawley and three men’s players USC’s Stefan Dostanic, Michigan’s Patrick Maloney and UNC’s Ryan Seggerman. Augustus joins a coaching staff that includes former Boise State head coach Greg Patton and former UC Santa Barbara assistant coach Garrett Patton. Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, the UK and the US will compete for the 2022 trophy. Live scores are available by clicking here. For more information, please visit the event’s website here. The Cal women’s tennis team will resume play this season when it competes in the Hawaii Invitational January 5-7 in Honolulu and will make its home debut in 2023 when it hosts the Cal Winter Invitational January 12-13 in Berkeley. Amanda Augustus (bottom right) coached the winning US team at the 2018 Master’U BNP Paribas Championships.

