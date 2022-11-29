Kanas, Sauer named to the Big 12 All-Conference team





LUBBOCK, Texas Two Red Raiders have earned All-Big 12 honors, as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon. Sauer led the team in kills (423), kills per set (3.92), attacks (1,126), points (469.0) and points per set (4.34). she deserved the credit. In addition to her offensive prowess, Sauer posted 51 blocks and 302 counts, ranking second on the team, as she started in 28 of 29 games played. During the Big 12 game, Sauer started in all 16 games and led the team in nearly every offensive category, with a total of 227 kills on 629 attacks (.205), nine aces, 30 blocks, 254.0 points, and a team-best 187 digits. The Ankeny, Iowa native led the Red Raiders with 16 double-doubles and 27 double-digit kill performances while recording 16 double-digit dig performances. She also led Texas Tech in kills 22 times during the season. Kanas joins Sauer as the second Red Raider to receive all-conference honors as she collects her second career All-Big 12 Second Team award, last earning the honor in 2018. Starting in 28 of 29 games played, Kanas ranks third on the team with 243 kills, 2.21 kills per set, 307.0 points and 2.79 points per set while leading the team with 111.0 total blocks (7 solo, 104 assists). Kanas also leads the team with a .305 batting percentage and was the only Red Raider to post a batting clip over .300 (minimum 100 strikes) and register more than one block per set (1.01). During conference play, Kanas started in 15 of 16 games played. She totaled 143 kills on 324 bouts for a team-best .265 batting percentage. In addition, Kanas placed five aces, 65 blocks and 1.05 blocks per set. Kanas racked up 11 double-digit kill runs and led the team in blocks 14 times. The fifth-year senior from New Braunfels, Texas, has moved up the Texas Tech record book this season as she placed in the top-10 for three different categories. Kanas now ranks third all-time with 136 career duels played, while also ranking fifth in kills with 1,112 career slams. Kanas also ranks 10th all-time with 330 career blocks and 11th with a .261 career hit. Full list of awards below: 2022 ALL-BIG 12 VOLLEYBALL LATE SEASON AWARDS Player of the Year: Logan Eggleston, Texas* (OH, Sr., Brentwood, Tenn.)

Libero of the Year: Zoe Fleck, Texas (L, Sr., Granada Hills, California)

Setter of the Year: Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, Texas (S, Sr., Honolulu, Hawaii)

Freshman of the Year: Averi Carlson, Baylor* (S, Fr. Lucas, Texas)

Coach of the Year: Jerritt Elliott, Texas (22nd Season) ALL BIG 12 FIRST TEAM Averi Carlson, Baylor, S, freshman

Lauren Harrison, Baylor, OH, senior

Kara McGhee, Baylor*, MB, Sr

Mallory Talbert, Baylor, M. B., Sr

Eleanor Holthaus, State of Iowa, OH/RS, Sr

Megan Wilson, Oklahoma, OPP/OH, sophomore

Audrey Nalls, TCU*, OH, Senior

Callie Williams, TCU, S, Senior

Logan Eggleston, Texas*, OH, senior

Zoe Fleck, Texas, L, senior

Saige Ka’a’aina-Torres, Texas, S, Senior

Ashia O’Neal, Texas*, MB, Redshirt Senior

Molly Phillips, Texas, MB, junior

Madisen Skinner, Texas*, OH, sophomore

Kenna Sauer Texas Tech, OH, Senior ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM Allie Sczech, Baylor, OPP, Freshman

Maya Duckworth, Iowa State, OH/RS, freshman

Lauren Dooley, Kansas, MB, graduate

Ayah Elnady, Kansas, OH, Redshirt freshman

Anezka Szabo, Kansas, OPP, Senior

Camryn Turner, Kansas, S, Sophomore

Sydney Bolding, Kansas State, MB, Senior

Morgan Perkins, Oklahoma, MB, freshman

Brooke Kansas Texas Tech, MB, fifth-year senior ALL BIG 12 ROOKIE TEAM Averi Carlson, Baylor*, S, college freshman

Allie Sczech, Baylor*, OPP, freshman

Maya Duckworth, State of Iowa*, OH/RS, freshman

Shaylee Myers, Kansas State, OH, freshman

Morgan Perkins, Oklahoma*, MB, freshman

Alexis Shelton, Oklahoma, OH, freshman Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes *Unanimous selection Players are listed alphabetically by school

