Alfred Edwards

the state of Utahwas named first-team all-Mountain West, while eight more Aggies earned various all-conference honors, when the league office announced its post-season football awards on Tuesday. In all, USU had recognized five offensive players and four defensive players.

Utah State had named three players to MW’s second team in the graduate senior wide receiver Brian Cobbs graduate senior runs back Calvin Tyler Jr. and redshirt freshman defensive back I Larsen . Five more Aggies were honored all-MW in graduate senior safety Hunter Reynolds certified senior offensive lineman Chandler dolphin graduated junior defensive end Daniel Grzesiak junior linebacker MJ Tafisi and junior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn .

Edwards is the only Aggie to be honored this year to receive previous all-conference recognition as he was named honorable mention all-MW last season. Edwards is also just the fourth Aggie offensive lineman to earn first team all-MW honors since USU joined the league in 2013, joining Tyler Larsen (2013), Kevin Wimpey (2014) and Quin Ficklin (2018) added.

Cobbs is only the fourth wide receiver from Aggie to earn first or second team honors for all MWs, as Deven Thompkins was named to the first team last year, while Hunter Sharp and Siaosi Mariner were both named to the second team in 2015 and 2019 were mentioned. respectively.

And Tyler is only the second Aggie to come back to earn first- or second-team all-MW honors, as Darwin Thompson was also named to the second team in 2018.

As for the MW, Larsen is one of only three freshmen and one of only seven undergrads to earn first or second team all-conference honors this year. In addition, Larsen is USU’s first freshman since Kyler Fackrell in 2012, and only the 12th freshman in school history, to earn first or second team honors across all conferences.

Larsen is also only the fifth Aggie defensive back to earn first- or second-team all-MW honors and the first since Jontrell Rocquemore was also named to the second team in 2018.

Air Force running back Brad Roberts was named the MW Offensive Player of the Year, while San Jose State defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko was named the Defensive Player of the Year. San Diego State punter Jack Browning was named MW Special Teams Player of the Year and Boise State quarterback Taylen Green was named Freshman of the Year. Boise State’s Andy Avalos was named MW Coach of the Year.

Utah State’s nine all-conference honorees were sixth in the league. San Diego State had the top 16 all conference players in the league and Fresno State was second with 13. Boise State was third with 12 recognized players, followed by Air Force (10), San José State (10), Utah State (9), Colorado State (8), Hawaii (8), New Mexico (8), UNLV (8), Nevada (7), and Wyoming (7).

Edwards, a six-foot-tall, 325-pound offensive tackle from Redlands, California (Redlands Senior HS), started all 11 games he played this year and had an overall performance rating of 84 percent or better in every game for the team. He ranks second on the team in offensive snaps played with 800 and has 11 knockdowns. Edwards played a season-high 88 snaps against San Jose State and had a season-high 94 percent against Air Force.

Cobbs, a 6-2, 210-pound wide receiver from Alexandria, Virginia (Hayfield HS/Maryland), started all 12 games in his first season with the Aggies. Overall, he leads the team with 70 receptions for 844 yards and ranks second on the team with four receiving touchdowns. Cobbs had three 100-yard receiving games this year, including a career-high 136 yards against Air Force, which ranks third in the MW. He also had a career-high 10 catches against both BYU and the Air Force, as his 70 receptions rank ninth in a single season in school history. Overall, Cobbs is third in the MW and 32nd in the nation in receiving (5.8 pg), fourth in the MW and 59th in the nation in receiving (70.3 ypg), and seventh in the MW in receiving touchdowns with four (0.33 pg), including a career-best two touchdown catches at BYU.

Tyler, a 5-8, 210-pound native from Beaumont, Texas (Silsbee HS/Oregon State), started all 12 games in his sophomore year with the program. This season, he leads the team with 1,043 rushing yards on 237 carries and seven touchdowns, becoming just the 16th player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards for the 19th time in a single season. Tyler’s six 100-yard rush games this year are the most by an Aggie since 2013 and second in the MW. Tyler started the season by rushing for a career-high 162 yards on a career-high 33 carries against UConn and scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns against San José State. Overall, he ranks fifth in the MW and 36th in the nation in rushing (86.9 ypg), and eighth in the MW and 77th in the nation in all-purpose yards (97.6 ypg).

Larsen, a 5-10, 175-pound safety from Smithfield, Utah (Sky View HS), played in 11 games this year with four starts and led the team with four interceptions and three blocked punts. In fact, Larsen is the only player in the country with four picks, three blocked kicks and a defensive touchdown. Overall, he has 33 tackles this season, including 2.0 sacks and 3.0 tackles for loss, along with two pass breakups.

Larsen was named the MW Defensive Player of the Week and the MW Freshman of the Week following his performance at Hawaiʻi, after recording a career-high two interceptions and returning one for 36 yards for a touchdown. He also had six tackles, including a career-high 1.0 sacks and a career-best 2.0 tackles for loss to the Rainbow Warriors. Larsen was also named the MW Freshman of the Week after posting a career-high seven tackles, along with an interception and a blocked kick, at then-No. 1Alabama.

Reynolds, a 6-foot, 200-pound safety from South Orange, New Jersey (Choate Rosemary HS/Michigan) was one of only three Aggies on the defensive end of the ball to start all 12 games this season and one of two players who scored a defensive touchdown when he returned a 55-yard fumble for a score against New Mexico. Overall, he ranks second on the team with 88 tackles, three interceptions, seven pass breakups, and three double-digit tackle forays, as he had a season-high 10 tackles against Weber State, Boise State, and UNM. Reynolds currently ranks fourth in the MW and 35th in the nation in three interceptions (0.25 pg) and 11th in the MW in tackles (7.3 pg).

Dolphin, a 6-3, 310-pound offensive center from Sandy, Utah (Alta HS), started all 12 games at center and has an overall performance rating of more than 81 percent in every game this season. During the year, he played the team’s best 904 offensive snaps and allowed no firings. He also has a team-best 29.0 knockdowns. Dolphin played a season-high 89 snaps at BYU and had a season-high 98 percent against New Mexico.

Grzesiak, a 6-1, 245-pound defensive end from Los Angeles, California (Crenshaw HS/Nevada), was one of only three Aggies on the defensive side of the ball to start all 12 games this season. Grzesiak leads the team with 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, is second with eight quarterback hurries and sixth with 48 total tackles. Grzesiak tied his career high with six tackles against New Mexico, San Jose State and Wyoming, and had career highs with 3.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss at Colorado State. He currently ranks 10th in the MW and 68th in the nation in sacks (0.54 pg).

Tafisi, a 6-0, 235-pound inside linebacker from West Jordan, Utah (Alta HS/Washington), started the first eight games of the season before missing the last four due to injury, but was still in second place on the team with 9.0 tackles for loss and third on the team with 69 total tackles. He also led the team with five double-digit tackle trips. In his last two full games prior to his injury, he had a career-high 13 tackles against the Air Force and 12 tackles at Colorado State.

Vaughn, a 5-7, 170-pound wide receiver from Oxnard, California (Westlake HS/Ventura College), started nine of the 12 games he played in, in his first season with the program. Overall, he ranks second on the team in seven total touchdowns, and leads the team in five receiving touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown and one kickoff return for a score. Vaughn also ranks second on the team with 52 receptions for 590 yards and posted his first career 100-yard receiving game in his final appearance, as he had a career-high eight catches for a career-best 148 yards, including a career long career. Boise State 75-yard touchdown. He also had two career touchdown receptions against UNLV.

Utah State (6-6, 5-3 MW) is playing in its 10th bowl game in the past 12 seasons and its 16th bowl game in school history as bowl matchups are announced on Sunday, December 4.

