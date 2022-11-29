Gophers take on Wake Forest in ACC/Big Ten Challenge





MINNEAPOLIS -The University of Minnesota (4-2, 0-0 B1G) is ready for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with Wake Forest (4-3, 0-1 ACC) coming to the Williams Arena on November 30 at 7 p.m. nationally broadcast game is on Big Ten Network and can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call. ABOUT THE WAKE FOREST GAME Minnesota's matchup with Wake Forest will be the second ACC team the Gophers have played in the past three games after facing Virginia in the Cav Classic. Minnesota is 29-19 overall against ACC with Lindsay Wallen with a 4-2 coaching record.

with a 4-2 coaching record. Minnesota and Wake Forest play for the third time in their history with the last meeting in 2017 when the Gophers won at the Lady Rebel Round-Up in Las Vegas, Nev., 93-81.

Wake Forest records a victory over Coastal Carolina to keep the team undefeated at home this season.

Wake Forest was picked to finish 14th in the ACC Presesaon Poll.

Junior guard Jewel Spear was named a Preseason All-ACC selection after being named a First Team All-ACC as a sophomore. This season, she averages 16.1 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and shoots 44.9 percent and has made 21 threes, shooting 44.7 percent from outside the arc.

In seven games this season, junior forward Demeara Hinds has been one of the top players on the glass in the nation, with 61 rebounds that ranks 42nd nationally and leads all ACC players in offensive rebounds per game. In addition, she has racked up 28 offensive rebounds.

The Demon Deacons were the best team in the ACC so far this season in shooting the three-pointer, posting 8.4 threes per game in their first six games. GOPHER NOTABLES Last weekend, the Gophers finished 1-1 at the Cav Classic, falling to host Virginia before grabbing a bounceback victory over Liberty. The Gophers were led by Mary Brown (24 points, 10 rebounds) against Virginia and Katie Borowicz (21 points, 5 steals, 5 assists) against Liberty.

Week three marked the first week that a Gopher freshman was not honored by the Big Ten Conference. Amaya battle again was outstanding for the Maroon and Gold at the Cav Classic, averaging 10.5 points per game, 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Battle is the top recovering freshman in the conference as of November 28 with 7.2 per game and is No. 9 overall. She is the leading freshman in assists per game with 5.2 and is No. 5 in the Big Ten. The Hopkins, Minnesota, is also No. 10 in blocks per game overall with 1.2 and is No. 12 overall in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.1).

again was outstanding for the Maroon and Gold at the Cav Classic, averaging 10.5 points per game, 8.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Battle is the top recovering freshman in the conference as of November 28 with 7.2 per game and is No. 9 overall. She is the leading freshman in assists per game with 5.2 and is No. 5 in the Big Ten. The Hopkins, Minnesota, is also No. 10 in blocks per game overall with 1.2 and is No. 12 overall in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.1). Mary Brown returned to the starting lineup after missing the NDSU game with a lower leg injury and coming off the bench against Presbyterian. On her return to the starting lineup, the Wayzata, Minn. native finished with 24 points, including 16 in the fourth to help the Gophers come back from behind by nine with three minutes left to draw within one with still 19 seconds to go. Braun’s 24 points were matched by a career high of 10 rebounds, making her the third different Gopher this season to record a double-double.

Through six games, the Golden Gophers were one of the remaining recovering teams in the Big Ten to average 46.2 per game as a team ranked No. 2 in the conference and No. 18 in the nation. The team was among the best on the offensive glass with 15.7 per game, No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 30 in the country. Minnesota's perimeter defense has also been solid, ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten at 27.0 percent.

Katie Borowicz bounced back from a tough game against Virginia (6 points, 7 turnovers) with a career-best performance against Liberty. The redshirt freshman scored a career-high 21 points and tied her career-high in assists (5) and steals (5). She shot an excellent 9-of-11 from the floor and was perfect from beyond the arc, going 2-for-2. Borowicz also registered her first career block against the Flames.

Announced Sunday on ESPN, Minnesota's LIndsay Whalen has been named as an inductee to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. Whalen, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year, is joined by Carolyn Peck, Caty Boswell, Donna Lopiano and Lisa Mattingly. The introduction will take place in April 2023.

Minnesota head coach Lindsay Wallen announced on November 16 the addition of five student-athletes who have signed National Letters of Intent or an Acceptance of Admission to participate in the Minnesota Women’s Basketball program for the 2023-24 season. NLIs signing with the Golden Gophers include Kennedy Klick, MyKynnlie Dalan, Ajok Madol and Dominika Paurová, while Brynn Senden has signed an Acceptance of Admission. BY THE FIGURES

3 –In the last three games, Alanna ‘Rose’ Micheaux has averaged 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

52 –The Minnesota freshmen have combined to score 52.2 points per game this season.

1 –Real freshmen Amaya battle leads all Big Ten freshmen in rebounds per game with 7.2, which ranks ninth in the conference.

3 –The Maroon and Gold have had three different players hit double-doubles this season.

50 –The Maroon and Gold aim to get off to a fast start with head coach this weekend Lindsay Wallen with a 50-16 record with a lead after the first quarter. The University of Minnesota will play its second consecutive game against a Power 5 opponent against Penn State on Saturday, December 3 to open up their Big Ten schedule. The game starts at 7:30 PM CT and can be seen on the Big Ten Network. The game can also be heard on KFAN+ and the iHeartRadio app. For more information on the Gophers, visit GopherSports.com. Stay tuned for University of Minnesota women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@GopherWBB) and on Facebook so you don’t miss any content during the 2022-2023 season.

