



DURHAM – The Duke swim and dive program travels to Greensboro, NC, to compete in the 2022 Toyota US Open at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. 18 individuals between both the men’s and women’s teams will compete, as well as the women’s team of the 400 medley relay. The competition starts on Wednesday evening and continues throughout the weekend. KNOW THE REGISTRATIONS

Catherine Belyakov 200 IM, 100 Breaststroke

Yixuan Chang 400 freestyle, 200 freestyle

Sarah Foley 100 freestyle time trial, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, 100 freestyle

Kaelyn Gridley Time trial 200 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke

Aleyna Ozkan 100 Butterfly Time Trial, 100 Butterfly

Martina Peroni 200 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly

Audrey Portello 400 freestyle, 200 IM time trial, 400 IM

Catherine Purnel 400 Freestyle, 200 Butterfly Time Track

Emma Schuppert 100 backstroke time trial, 100 backstroke

Sarah Snider 50 freestyle

Kiki Kennedy 100 backstroke

Madeline Meredith 100 Backstroke

Brendan Driscol 800 freestyle, 400 freestyle time trial

Matt Knox Time trial 400 freestyle, 200 freestyle

Coleman Kredich 50 freestyle

Cole Reznick 200 IM, 100 Breaststroke

Will Tenpas 200 IM, 100 Breaststroke

Dave Halloron 200 freestyle NOTABLES On day two of the NC State Invite, Foley broke her own school record in the 100-meter breaststroke, with a new mark of 59.39. Gridley finished just behind Foley in the event with a time of 1:00.38.

Foley and Gridley currently have seventh and eighth fastest times in the ACC in the 50-meter breaststroke.

At the NC State Invite, Purnell produced a top-10 time in the ACC for the 500-meter freestyle, recording a time of 4:45.65.

The Blue Devils’ women’s program entered the CSCAA poll last week at No. 21. It marked the first time the women had entered the poll since the 2021-2022 season at No. 24.

In the 50-meter butterfly, Ozkan swam a time of 24.23 at the Blue vs. White Intrasquad. The time is the seventh fastest time in the ACC this season.

Peroni had a successful weekend at the NC State Invite, swimming a 1:55.87 in the 200-meter butterfly. Her time was seventh fastest in the ACC for the event this season.

In the 200-meter IM, Foley clocked a time of 1:54.74 at the NC State Invite, setting the fastest time in the competition by nearly two full seconds. OUR OPEN SCHEDULE

Wednesday Nov 30 Women’s 800 Freestyle

Men’s 800 Freestyle

Women’s 800m freestyle relay

Men’s 800m freestyle relay Thursday December 1 Women’s 400 freestyle

Men’s 400 Freestyle

200 women’s individual medley

200 men’s individual medley

Women’s 50 freestyle

Men’s 50 freestyle

Women’s 400 medley relay

Men’s 400 medley relay Friday Dec 2 Women’s 400 individual medley

400 men’s individual medley

Women’s 100 Butterfly

100 Butterfly Men

200 women’s freestyle

Men’s 200 Freestyle

Women’s 100 breaststroke

Men’s 100 breaststroke

Women’s 100 backstroke

Men’s 100 backstroke Saturday December 3 Women’s 1500 Freestyle

Men’s 1500 Freestyle

Women’s 200 backstroke

Men’s 200 backstroke

Women’s 100 freestyle

100 freestyle men

Women’s 200 breaststroke

Men’s 200 breaststroke

200 butterfly ladies

Men’s 200 butterfly

Women’s 400m freestyle relay

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay For more information on Duke swimming and diving, follow up on the Blue DevilsTwitter,FacebookandInstagramby searching for “DukeSwimDive”. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2022/11/29/swimming-diving-blue-devils-primed-for-toyota-us-open.aspx

