Duke lands nine on the All-ACC team

DURHAM Topped by selection from the first team Graham Barton nine Blue Devils earned All-ACC recognition when the league announced its honorees on Tuesday.

Barton garnered first team honors as an offensive tackle during a defensive tackle DeWayne Carter was selected in the second team. Milestone Calhoun and safety Darius Joiner were both selected to the third team and Calhoun was honored as both a wide receiver and a return specialist. In addition, Calhoun earned his third award after receiving an honorable mention as an all-purpose player. Quarterback Riley Leonard linebacker Shaka Heyward safety Brandon Johnson Centre Jacob monk and punt Porter Wilson joined Calhoun in earning honorable mentions. Carter, Heyward and Monk each earned all-conference citations for the second time in their careers.

The All-ACC teams were chosen by a voting panel of 51 media members and each of the league’s 14 head coaches for a total of 65 voters. Three points were awarded for each first team vote, two points for each second team vote, and one point for each third team selection.

Barton, a 6-5, 311-pound junior from Brentwood, Tenn., started all 12 games for the Blue Devils with a left tackle, helping the offense accumulate 2,217 rushing and 2,837 passing yards. He also helped Duke record 28 rushing touchdowns this season, tying the 2013 team for second most in program history. Barton anchors an offensive line unit ranked first in the ACC and tied for 31st nationally in sacks allowed (17), tied for first in the ACC and tied for 11th nationally in tackles for loss allowed (4.00), third in the ACC and tied for 22nd nationally in rushing touchdowns, fourth in the ACC in rushing offense (184.75), and second in the ACC for time of possession (32:44) . In addition, Barton has a Professional football focus rating of 85.8 this season, which ranks fifth nationally among offensive tackles.

Calhoun, a 5-11, 189-pound senior from Greenville, SC, has hauled in 56 passes for 811 yards and four touchdowns this season. Of his 56 receptions, 34 have yielded a first down and 16 have traveled for more than 20 yards. Earlier this year, he became the 11th player in program history to eclipse 2,000 career receiving yards with 2,298, making him ninth all-time in Duke history. His 197 career receptions placed him fifth all-time after a career-best 11 catches for 174 yards and a score against Wake Forest in the regular season finale. As a return specialist, Calhoun accumulated nine punt returns for 113 yards (12.6) and two kick returns for 26 yards (13.0) for 950 all-purpose yards.

Carter, a 6-3, 298-pound redshirt junior from Pickerington, Ohio, has tallied 35 tackles, with a team-best 11.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. In addition, he is tied for first in the ACC and tied for third national in fumble recovery (three) and tied for third in the ACC and tied for fifth national in forced fumbles (three). Carter has helped lead a Duke defense that ranks fourth in the ACC in rushing defense, throwing just 121.08 yards per appearance. The defensive line has helped keep five of 12 opponents under 100 yards and opponents are averaging 3.73 yards per carry with eight rushing scores.

Heyward, a 6-3, 240-pound redshirt senior from Dacula, Georgia, leads the team in tackles with 93 and is tied for second on the team in pass breakups (six) and tied for the team leader in interceptions (two). He along with Joiner and Jaylen Stinson , make Duke one of three schools in the ACC with at least three players with more than 69 tackles per year. He helps anchor a defense that ranks fourth in the ACC in rushing defense, throwing just 121.08 yards per outing. He has made double-digit tackles four times this season and 12 times in his Blue Devil career.

Johnson, a 5-10, 180-pound sophomore from Newton, NC, ranks second on the team in tackles for loss with 7.5 and is tied for the team leader in sacks with 5.5. He also ranks tied for first on the team in pass breakups (seven) and interceptions (two), while tied for first in the ACC among defensive backs in sacks. Johnson was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week and ACC Defensive Back of the Week after a performance in Miami where he recorded nine tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception and one clumsy attempt to recover.

Joiner, a 6-2, 200-pound graduate student from Roanoke, Ala., ranks second on the team in tackles with 90 and has 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions, four pass breakups, four quarterback pressures, and one force fumble. In addition, Joiner has tallied three double-digit tackle games this season, including a 14 tackle performance over Northwestern. He’s holding one Professional football focus rating of 83.2 this season, which ranks tied for 11th in safeties.

Leonard, a 6-4, 212-pound sophomore from Fairhope, Ala., has completed 231 of 364 (.635) pass attempts this season for 2,794 yards with 20 touchdowns. He added 636 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns to become the first player in program history to record more than 10 rushing and more than 20 passing touchdowns in a single season. Leading all ACC quarterbacks in rushing yards, Leonard has Duke’s longest rushing and rushing touchdown of the season, a 74-yard scoring jaunt against North Carolina. He became just the second quarterback in program lore to rush for more than 600 yards and throw for more than 2,000 yards in one game. He capped off his first full season at the helm with a career-best performance against Wake Forest, where he finished 29 of 41 and passed 391 with four touchdowns. He is currently one of four quarterbacks in the nation with more than 10 rushing and more than 20 passing touchdowns in the year.

Monk, a 6-3, 298-pound senior from Clayton, NC, started Duke’s nine-game opening before being sidelined with an injury. He was named Co-ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after leading Duke’s offensive effort that totaled 38 points, 26 first downs and 377 yards while committing zero turnovers, surrendering only one sack and converting on 2 -of-3 fourth down attempts against Virginia. Monk has helped Duke’s offense accumulate 2,217 rushing and 2,837 passing yards. He also helped the Blue Devils record 28 rushing touchdowns this season, tying the 2013 team for second most in program history. Monk anchors an offensive line unit that ranks 1st in the ACC and 31st nationally in sacks allowed (17), 1st in the ACC, and 11th nationally in tackles for losses allowed ( 4.00), third in the ACC and ranked 22nd nationally in rushing touchdowns, fourth in the ACC in rushing offense (184.75), and second in the ACC for possession time (32:44).

Wilson, a 6-5, 233-pound redshirt junior from Fairlawn, Ohio, has logged a total of 42 punts for 1,813 yards this year for an average of 43.17 yards per punt. He is one of five punters in the ACC with more than 1,800 punt yards and more than 13 punts in his 20 with more than 10 over 50-yard boots. Wilson was named to the Ray Guy Award “Ray’s 8” list after his performance against Virginia Tech, where he started three punts for a total of 136 yards, for an average of 45.33 yards per punt.

Duke All-ACC Breakdown

OT Graham Barton – Attack of the first team

DT DeWayne Carter – Second team defense

WR Milestone Calhoun – Attack of the third team

S Darius Joiner – Third team defense

SP Milestone Calhoun – Third Team Special Team

QB Riley Leonard – Honorable Mention Violation

AP Milestone Calhoun – Honorable mention for all purposes

C Jacob monk – Honorable Mention Violation

LB Shaka Heyward – Honorable mention defense

S Brandon Johnson – Honorable mention defense

P Porter Wilson – Special teams honorable mention

