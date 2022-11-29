Colyer Voted Freshman of the Year; Five Ducks earn All-Pac-12 Honors

EUGENE, Ore. Headlined by 2022 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Mimi Colyer, the University of Oregon volleyball team secured five all-conference performers when the league accolades were announced Tuesday. Colyer also participates Brooke Nuneviller and Hannah Pukis on the All-Pac-12 Team with Georgia Murphy and Gloria Mutiri who took honorable mentions.

Conference awards and honors are voted on by the Pac-12 volleyball head coaches.

Oregon earned a No. 3 spot in the NCAA tournament and will host first and second round games starting Friday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks will play in the first round at 7 p.m. (PT) LMU. Tickets for all sessions are currently for sale.

The Ducks finished the regular season with an overall record of 23-5, including a 17-3 in Pac-12 play, setting a program record for conference wins. Oregon, 12-0 on the home floor this season, continues its 13-match winning streak in Friday’s game against LMU.

With Tuesday’s announcement, Colyer becomes the program’s second freshman of the year ever, and the first since Michelle Kresbsbach was the inaugural recipient of the award in 1986. Colyer set a new Pac-12 record with eight freshmen of the week— selections, breaking the previous record of six by USC’s Ebony Nwanebu (2013).

Colyer finished the regular season ranked fourth in the Pac-12 with 4.89 points per set, a mark that leads all freshmen in the NCAA, and currently ranks fifth in the conference with 4.20 kills per set. She has double-digit kills in 26 of 28 games, including nine games with 20 or more. Colyer helped the Ducks bounce back from an 0-2 deficit against USC (Nov. 20), Colyer recorded a career-high 29 kills and hit .463 in the comeback.

For her efforts that weekend, Colyer was named Pac-12 Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week, becoming just the fourth player in conference history to win both in the same week. She joins the list with Samantha Bricio (USC, 2012), Audriana Fitzmorris (Stanford, 2016) and Kathryn Plummer (Stanford, 2016). Colyer was also named to the seven-player All-Freshman Team.

Colyer is third on the team with 10 double-doubles this season and leads the Ducks with 37 aces. She finished the regular season with at least one ace in 11 of 12 games, including seven in a row.

Now a back-to-back-to-back selection for the All-Pac-12 Team, Nuneviller averages a career-high 4.02 kills per set, and does so with a .291 hit percentage. Nuneviller reached double digits in 27 of 28 games during the regular season with 20 or more kills in seven games. She deserved the 10e weekly conference of her career when she was named offensive player of the week after a 28-kill performance against Long Beach State in the season opener.

The Chandler, Ariz. native, averaging 2.95 plays per set, leads the Ducks with 19 double-doubles and has double-digits in 20 of 28 games this season. Nuneviller scored a season-high 25 digs in a five-set road match against Washington (October 9); had 20 kills in the game for a 20-20 performance. She has also kept her career high with 32 service aces.

Nuneviller is one of two players in the country, and only one in the Power 5, to have at least 4.00 kills per set (4.02), a .290 batting percentage (.291), and 2.95 digs per set ( 2.95) throughout the regular season. She and Colyer are one of four duos in the NCAA to average at least 4.00 kills per set this season.

Pukis, in her first season with the Ducks, earns the third All-Pac-12 honor of her career; was also a Washington State all-conference performer for the past two seasons. The Tacoma, Washington native is second in the Pac-12 and ninth in the NCAA with 11.24 assists per set, almost a full assist up from a previous high of 10.30 from the 2021 season.

In the Ducks’ five-set comeback victory over USC (November 20), Pukis tied her career with 62 assists and put the team on a .429 batting percentage. She has 40 or more assists in 13 games and has surpassed 50 assists in five games, all Oregon wins. Pukis is second on the team with 11 double-doubles, seven in conference play.

Led by Pukis, along with Elise Ferreria who started six games, Oregon enters the postseason with a leading .298, a mark that also ranks fourth in the NCAA. Pukis led the team at .300 or higher in 14 games and was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week (September 19) after targeting the UO offense for a .407 efficiency during the Hurricane Invitational in Miami.

Murphy ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 3.63 counts per set, anchoring the Ducks’ floor defense that holds opponents to a .207 batting percentage. So far this season, she has at least 15 digs in 15 games. In the Ducks conference opening opener, Murphy amassed 19 points to go along with five assists in a four-set win at Oregon State (September 21).

The Woodlands, Texas native has 399 digs this season and currently ranks fifth on the program’s top-10 list with 1,488 career digs. In the Ducks’ regular season finale, Murphy tied her career with five service aces.

Mutiri enters the NCAA Tournament in 10th placee in the Pac-12 with a .346 batting percentage, and ranks third on the team with 2.26 kills per set. She has 10 or more kills in 10 games this season, hitting .280 or higher on all 10 occasions. Mutiri put up at least three blocks in 16 games during the regular season, including a total of six blocks in the season-high against Utah (October 21).

In a display of her standout efficiency, the Sand Springs, Oklahoma native has eight outings this year with 10 or more kills paired with two or few fouls. Mutiri has three clear double-digit performances so far this year: 12 kills vs Penn State, .444 (12-0-27), 14 kills vs Arizona State, .700 (14-0-20) and 15 kills vs UCLA, . 455 (0-15-33).

