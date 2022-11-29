TTFI Elections: Objections to Candidacy of Gujarat Minister Kamlesh Mehta and Three Others





Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi has run for the position of chairman of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) despite questions about his membership in the Gujarat State Table Tennis Association. The fitness of Sanghvi and four others – eight-time national champion Kamlesh Mehta (Assam), Harish Kumar Kakkar (Chandigarh), Ajay Sharma (J&K) and V. Bhaskar Ram (Andhra) has been questioned by the rival group and returning officer Van Judge Vineet Saran was expected to deliver his verdict on Wednesday, the day when nomination forms are scrutinized. The objections against Sanghvi and Kamlesh, as required by section 17, are that they were not elected members, by the association they represent, in the AGM where the last election was held. Sanghvis name does not appear in the minutes of Gujarat’s latest AGM, while Kamlesh only resigned from Maharashtra via email on 21 November. Ajay Sharma, a candidate for the position of treasurer, is facing the question that he has not served the stipulated cooling-off period after serving as an office holder in J&K, while Bhaskar Ram, a vice president in the executive branch suspended by the Delhi High Court excluded from participation in these elections. Harish Kakkar can be disqualified because government employees are not allowed to hold posts in the national sports federations. As many candidates have submitted nominations for up to three posts, the picture will become clearer on Wednesday after examining the nomination papers. Nominations can be withdrawn on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the RO ordered Maharashtra’s inclusion in the electoral college, shelved Rajasthan’s plea for inclusion and rejected Himachal Pradesh’s request to include the names of its representatives. Unlike Rajasthan, Maharashtra was allowed to be part of the election process after the RO was satisfied that the state representation was sent to the TTFI’s official email address and the originals were distributed to it. Among other allegations and allegations, they have made a categorical commitment that according to the election announcement of 23.11.2022, their association is committed to being fully compliant with the National Sports Code by 21.01.2023. Since such undertakings have also been accepted from other associations, I believe that the same benefit can be given to the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association. In the case of Rajasthan, the RO found that no representation of any kind had been received at the official email address and no original had been submitted in person. I am therefore of the opinion that submitted photocopies cannot be taken into consideration. Himachal Pradesh’s request to add the names of its representatives to the electoral college and replace names on applications submitted by other associations was rejected by the RO as the list has been finalized once in this regard based on the names submitted provided by the respective associations prior to the issuance of the election notice, any change at this stage would disrupt the election process.

