Sports
Montemayor named player of the year for special teams; Eleven earn All-CSFL Honors
Sprint football
Sophomore is the second consecutive Penn Specialist to receive a major award
PHILADELPHIA Officially taking a bow for the 2022 season, the University of Pennsylvania sprint football team was honored Tuesday morning by the Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL) as a sophomore specialist Adrian Montemayor earned CSFL Special Teams Player of the Year honors and 11 players were named All-CSFL picks.
This is Penn’s second straight year to hold the Special Teams Player of the Year after Brendan McCaffrey earned the award in 2021.
Special Teams Player of the Year
Montemayor completed a first-class season as the Quakers’ punter, kicker and key player on the defensive side of the ball in secondary. He punted 32 times for 1,139 yards and averaged 35.6 yards per punt with four inside the 20-yard line. Montemayor was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goal attempts with a length of 33 yards. On defense, he was fifth on the team in total tackles (32) with two interceptions, a force fumble and recovery for a TD, and five pass breakups. The Santa Catarina, Mexico native was named CSFL Special Teams Player of the Week twice (10/11, 10/31).
First team
Brandon Graves had a rookie season to remember this fall, finishing second in the CSFL in receiving yards (506) and finishing third in TD catches (4). Graves finished second on the team in catches with 26 and averaged 72.29 yards per game. In his first game with the Red and Blue, he caught five passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns against Alderson Broaddus, earning him Rookie of the Week honors.
Second team
Jack Wang established himself as one of the main targets on the offensive end and gives Penn one of the best receiving duos in the league for years to come along with Graves. Wang finished fourth in the CSFL in receiving yards with 481 over a team-high 39 catches and a pair of touchdowns. He averaged 68.7 yards per game, second on the team.
Cam Janock had a strong second half of the season, putting him in talks as one of the team’s key defensive players. He was Penn’s third leading tackler during the 2022 campaign with 44 and 15 solos, including seven TFLs. Janock also finished with two sacks, an interception and a force fumble.
–Jake Inserra was a force to be reckoned with in his second season with University City. He tied for the team lead in 53 total tackles with 5.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and a fumble to recover. The 2021 First Team All-CSFL roster started and played in all seven games this season and had a season-high 14 tackles at Saint Thomas Aquino on Sept. 24 with a total of 12 tackles against Navy on Oct. 21.
Honorable Mention
In his last season with Penn, Andrew Paulini had another strong campaign as the offensive quarterback with 1,523 yards and nine touchdowns. He completed 53.6 percent of his passes and averaged 217.6 yards per game. One of the biggest reasons for his success this season was Alex Schriereanother All-CSFL honorable mention, who was an anchor of the offensive line.
Matt McCillop finished the second half of the season strong on the defensive line, totaling 21 tackles, 6.5 were TFLs with 1.5 sacks. He also finished with a force fumble, fumble recovery, three rushing runs, and a pass breakup.
Charles Tauckus emerged as one of the top defense leaders this season along with Inserra at linebacker. He finished the season with the team’s most tackles with 53, eighth overall in the CSFL. Tauckus had 5.5 TFLs, two sacks, two rushes, a force fumble and an interception.
Adedotun Bello finished his Penn career strong with a spot on the All-CSFL team after a total of 17 solo tackles, tied for fourth on the team. Bello recorded his first interception of the season against Chestnut Hill on October 7.
In addition to his great distinction, Adrian Montemayor earned recognition as a defensive back, finishing fifth on the team in total tackles (32) with two interceptions, a force fumble and recovery for a TD, and five pass breakups.
Finally, Jordan Ortiz gets his credit after leading the Quakers in interceptions after playing both in the same game against Chestnut Hill on October 7. For that performance, the sophomore defensive back was named CSFL Defensive Player of the Week.
#FightOnPenn
