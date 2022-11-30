Mountain West Announces 2022 Football All-Conference Teams and Individual Awards





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. The Mountain West today announced its 2022 All-Conference football teams and individual award winners, chosen by its 12 head coaches and a select media panel. Air Force senior runs back Brad Roberts has been honored as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year while San José State junior defensive lineman William Fehoko was named MW Defensive Player of the Year. San Diego State senior gambler/place kicker Jack Browning earned MW Special Teams Player of the Year and Boise State quarterback Taylor Green has been selected as the MW Freshman of the Year. Andy Avalos of Boise State is the MW Coach of the Year. ATTACKING PLAYER OF THE YEAR BRAD ROBERTS, SENIOR, RB, AIR FORCE First Air Force player to win the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year award since Chad Hall in 2007 and only third all-time.

Back to win the award for the first time since 2017 and just the eighth time in the competition’s history.

Ended the regular season ranked in the top 10 nationally in total rushing yards (3 ed ; 1,612), rushing yards per game (5 e ; 134.3) and rushing touchdowns (10 e ; 15).

; 1,612), rushing yards per game (5 ; 134.3) and rushing touchdowns (10 ; 15). Rushed for at least 100 yards in 10 games in 2022, tied for third in a single season in MW history.

The 1,612 rushing yards are the most in a single season in program history and 12 e -most in league history.

-most in league history. Earned MW Offensive Player of the Week three times in 2022. DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR VILIAMI FEHOKO, JUNIOR, DL, STATE OF SAN JOSÉ Second San José State player to earn MW Defensive Player of the Year honors in the past three seasons.

Only the seventh defensive lineman to earn the award.

Leads the Conference with 18.5 tackles for loss and tied for second with nine sacks.

The 18.5 tackles for loss is tied for sixth nationally.

Completed the regular season with 65 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Named MW Defensive Player of the Week on October 31. SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR JACK BROWNING, SENIOR, P/PK, STATE OF SAN DIEGO San Diego State has earned Special Teams Player of the Year honors in five of the past eight years.

Covers place kicking, punting, and kickoff duties for the Aztecs.

Finished the regular season in the top-10 nationally in punts within the 20-yard line (T4 e ; 28), net punting (6 e ; 42.7) and point average (8 e ; 46.0).

; 28), net punting (6 ; 42.7) and point average (8 ; 46.0). Was 17-of-21 on field goal attempts with six multi-field goal games.

A perfect 28-of-28 on PATs.

Named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week twice this season. FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – TAYLEN GREEN, QB, BOISE STATE Third Boise State player to earn MW Freshman of the Year honors, alongside George Holani (2019) and Brett Rypien (2015).

Becomes only the sixth quarterback to earn the award.

Ranks fourth among FBS freshmen in passing touchdowns (12) and fifth in passing yards per game (157.3) and total passing yards (1,730).

The 1,730 passing yards ranks sixth in Mountain West in 2022.

Named MW Offensive Player of the Week twice and MW Freshman of the Week four times.

On the ground, he rushed for 437 yards and eight touchdowns.

The eight touchdowns rank eighth in the MW this season.

Among FBS freshman quarterbacks, the 437 rushing yards are the third most. COACH OF THE YEAR – ANDY AVALOS, STATE BOISE First career Mountain West Coach of the Year award.

First Boise State head coach to earn the honor.

Led the Broncos to a 9-3 regular season, including an 8-0 in MW action, and an appearance in the MW Football Championship Game.

One of only six FBS teams with immaculate records in conference play.

As of 2022, Boise State has defeated four teams with at least seven wins.

After opening the season 2-2, victories were recorded in seven of the last eight games.

Broncos defense finished the regular season ranked seventh nationally, with only 284.6 yards per game. 2022 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL FIRST TEAM

ATTACK QB – Jake Haener, Sr., Fresno State

WR – Tory Horton, Jr., Colorado State

WR – Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Sr., Fresno State

WR – Elijah Cooks, Sr., San Jose State

RB – Brad Roberts, Sr., Air Force*

RB – Jordan Mims, Sr., Fresno State

TE – Caleb Phillips, Sr., Hawaii

OL – Isaac Cochran, Sr., Air Force

OL – John Ojukwu, Sr., State of Boise*

Olympic Games – Ilm Manning, Sr., Hawaii

OL – Alama Uluave, Sr., State of San Diego

OL – Alfred Edwards, Sr., Utah State

PK – John Hoyland, So., Wyoming

KR – Jordan Byrd, Sr., State of San Diego* DEFENSE DL – David Perales, Sr., Fresno State

DL – Jonah Tavai, Sr., San Diego State

DL – Viliami Fehoko, Sr., San Jose State**

DL – Cade Hall, Sr., State of San Jose*

LB – Caden McDonald, Sr., San Diego State**

LB – Kyle Harmon, Sr., State of San Jose**

LB – Austin Ajiake, Sr., UNLV

LB – Easton Gibbs, So., Wyoming

DB – JL Skinner, Sr., Boise State

DB – Jack Howell, So., State of Colorado

DB – Bentlee Sanders, Sr., Nevada

DB – Patrick McMorris, Sr., State of San Diego*

P – Jack Browning, Sr., State of San Diego

PR – Jordan Byrd, Sr., San Diego State *Two-way first-team selection | **Triple selection of the first team 2022 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL SECOND TEAM

ATTACK QB – Chevan Lamb, Jr., St. Joseph State

WR – Nikko Remigio, Sr., Fresno State

WR – Tyrell Shavers, Sr., San Diego State

WR – Brian Cobbs, Sr., Utah State

RB – George Holani, Jr., Boise State

RB – Calvin Tyler, Jr., Sr., Utah State

TE – Mark Redman, Jr., San Diego State

OL – Everett Smalley, Jr., Air Force

OL – Cade Beresford, Sr., Boise State

OL – Bula Schmidt, Sr., Fresno State

OL – Micah Vanterpool, Sr., Hawaii

OL – Cade Bennett, So., San Diego State

PK – Daniel Gutierrez, Sr., UNLV

KR – Christian Washington, Fr., New Mexico DEFENSE DL – Scott Matlock, Sr., Boise State*

DL – Mohamed Kamara, Sr., State of Colorado

DL – Dom Peterson, Sr., Nevada*

DL – Adam Plant, Jr., Sr., UNLV

LB – Vince Sanford, Sr., Air Force*

LB – Ezekiel Noa, Sr., Boise State

LB – DJ Schramm, Sr., Boise State

LB – Michael Shawcroft, Sr., San Diego State

DB – Trey Taylor, Jr., Air Force

DB – Evan Williams, Sr., Fresno State

DB – AJ Haulcy, Fr., New Mexico

DB – Ike Larsen, Fr., State of Utah

P – Aaron Rodriguez, Jr., New Mexico

PR – Nikko Remigio, Sr., Fresno State *Two-way selection second team | ** Triple second team selection

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themw.com/news/2022/11/29/athlete-awards-mountain-west-announces-2022-football-all-conference-teams-and-individual-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

