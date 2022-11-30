Sean Monahan and more risers/fallers

Especially for Yahoo Sports

In this space, we take a look at which NHL players see their fantasy hockey values ​​go up or down from week to week.

This week’s article features a few veteran pivotmen rolling, a Saber winger on fire, two hot Western Conference blueliners, and a Cup-winning winger fighting.

Firstliners (risers)

Sean Monahan, C, MTL

Monahan centers the Habs’ third line, but also sees time on the first power play unit. His two assists on Friday extended his active point streak to four games and he amassed eight points (three goals, five helpers) over the last eight games. Monahan, after a slight bump in early November, looks set to get closer to the form he flashed with the Flames in 2018-19, as he set a career-high by recording 82 points in 78 games.

Max Domi, C, CHI

Domi continues to be quietly productive in the Windy City, increasing the proceeds Chicago could receive for the center, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. He’s made the scoresheet in five of his last nine games and sits with five goals, nine assists and a minus-seven rating in 21 games. After scoring 72 points in 2018/19, Domi’s production slumped over the next two seasons before recovering with 39 points last season. He’s at an early pace to go far beyond that boundary as he centers the second line.

Kent Johnson, R.W., CBJ

Johnson, the fifth overall pick in 2021, earned the first multi-point game of his 27-game career on Friday, recording a goal and an assist. Those two points gave the young pivot man 11 points, five goals and six assists in 18 games. Of Patrick Lein (single) out, Johnson has advanced to the first power play unit while also skating on the right wing on second line. The talent is certainly there to keep production steady throughout his rookie season.

Alex Tuch, RW, BUF

Buffalo has several players finding their stride. Tuch, acquired in the Jack Eichel deal, is clearly one of those whose play has taken a huge step forward this season. Tuch had three goals and 10 points during his five-game streak that ended Friday, and on the season he has up to 10 goals and 22 points in 22 games. The only question that remains to be answered is whether Tuch can stay healthy, because that was not the case for the scoring winger in Las Vegas.

Story continues

Jacob Chychrun, D, ARI

Chychrun seems to be in the trading bloc forever. Chychrun signed a six-year, $27.6 million contract extension with the Coyotes in November 2018, has missed time due to injury and underperformed throughout much of that deal. He hinted at what he could possibly produce in 2020/21 as he scored 18 goals and provided 23 assists in 56 games. Chychrun only made his season debut on November 21 due to a wrist injury, but did score a goal and provide two assists in his four games played so far.

Josh Morrissey D, WPG

Many pundits thought last year would be Morrissey’s big break as he appeared to be recovering from a lackluster 2020-21 campaign. While he achieved career highs in goals with 12 and points with 37, we still expected more overall. We may have just been off by a season as Morrissey puts it all together in 2022-23. Morrissey has points in 10 of 11 games in November, including four consecutive games, and he has four goals, 19 assists, 37 shots at net, 24 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 20 games of the season. year.

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey is a riser in fantasy hockey as he finally appears to be breaking out. (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Darcy Kuemper, G, WSH

Kuemper’s inclusion here is based on the belief that his last two starts, not his play over the previous weeks, are a better reflection of what we should expect this year. Prior to last Wednesday’s start and victory against the Flyers, Kuemper had dropped three straight decisions, netting 12 goals during that slip, and was 1-6-0 with a 3.39 goals against average and 0.888 save percentage in his last seven starts. He righted the ship by allowing two goals in 23 shots for that win and followed that up with a 32-save shutout his second of the season Friday against the Flames.

Akira Schmid, G, NJD

The Devils’ ridiculous hot streak has been spurred by the game of Vitek Vanecek in the net, but he didn’t do it all alone, as Schmid has also been a loyal man between the pipes. Granted, this is all in a small sample size, but Schmid’s nice numbers are hard to ignore. Schmid, who was knocked out in the fifth round in 2018 (136th overall), allowed only four goals in four games this season and never more than two in one game. He has a 0.953 save percentage and 3.99 goals above expectations (GSAX) so far while going 4-0-0.

Others include Brock Nelson, Brayden Point, Matty Beniers, Jack Quinn, Luke Kunin, Pavel Buchnevich, Jason Robertson, Ilya Mikheyev, Blake Wheeler, Timo Meier, Justin Schultz, Aaron Ekblad, Filip Hronek, Alex Pietrangelo, Karel Vejmelka, Tristan Jarry, Ville Husso and Ilya Sorokin.

Fourth Liners/Pers Boxer Shorts (Fallers)

Wyatt Johnston, C, DAL

Johnston’s placement here is due more to his use than his skill and talent. Johnston’s advantage is still big, but he may not realize that for a few years, making him a risky bet in one-year competitions. Johnston’s goal on Friday was his first since November 3; since that date, he was limited to one assist in nine games. Deployed on the third line, Johnston sees about 14 minutes of ice time overnight, including 1:35 on the man advantage. He will produce a bit but don’t expect a big spike in production this season, although he has scored in two of the last three games which could be a sign of things to come.

Corey Perry, LW, TBL

Perry’s production has come to a complete halt. After a fast start with four points in his first six games, his offense has all but dried up since then. Perry had just one assist and no goals in his last 14 games before lighting up against Buffalo on Monday. Perry turned back the clock with 19 goals and 21 assists in his first year in Tampa last season, his highest since the 2017/18 season. Don’t expect a massive increase in production in the future, although he clearly won’t be goalless for the rest of the season.

Jared Spurgeon, D, MIN

For those playing in blocks leagues, Spurgeon still holds value as he parried 44 shots in 21 games. But that stat aside, Spurgeon was a major disappointment after posting 10 goals and 30 assists last season. Spurgeon has only recorded two goals and five assists so far, and while his time on the ice is relatively static compared to last year, the material change is that he averages nearly two fewer minutes on the man advantage. Unless that changes, make sure his output stays so-so.

Others include Cole Sillinger, Adrian Kempe, Alexander Holtz, Nick Robertson, Evgenii Dadonov, Torey Krug, Noah Hanifin, Joonas Korpisalo, and Jake Allen.