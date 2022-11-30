Teen recorded kicking player during hockey game for assault

Video shows a teen kicking another teen in the head three times with his skate Saturday during a hockey tournament at the Ice Ranch in Littleton.

LITTLETON, Colo. A teen was charged with assault after he kicked another teen in the head multiple times with his skate during a hockey game Saturday in the Ice Farm in Littleton.

The incident, which was captured on a live stream, took place during the second period of a scoreless game between the Denver East JV club team and the Arapahoe Warriors U18 team, according to the teams.

Denver East defended a 5-3 power play and the victim was the only defenseman on the ice.

The video shows how the victim and suspect go into the corner of the ice, get entangled and fall. When the suspect moves to get up, the victim can be seen on the suspect’s cane.

The suspect then attempts to skate away before turning around and kicking the victim three times in the head. Another player from the victim’s team is then overskated and the victim’s suspect and talking into the boards.

>Video of the incident can be seen below:

The teens had to be separated by referees who decided to end the match due to the seriousness of the incident, the tournament director said. The teens were placed in separate dressing rooms and the teams were escorted off the grounds to avoid further confrontations.

The victim, identified by his father as 15-year-old Xander Keenan, had some bruises but is doing well. Keenan told police after the incident that he had a headache but no cuts to his face, head or neck.

He returned to hockey on Tuesday after taking a few days off as a precaution.

Xander’s father, Mickey Keenan, said his son was “in shock” after the incident.

The victim told officers he was skating to the corner to get the puck when he tripped over the suspect’s skate and landed on the suspect’s stick, the report said. The suspect pushed the victim further toward the ice as the suspect tried to grab hold of the stick, and when the victim tried to get back up, the opponent pushed him back on top of the stick, he told police.

The victim then said he felt three kicks to the head and then saw the suspect fighting in the corner with the victim’s teammates, the report said. The victim also said he had no previous problems with the suspect before the kicking incident.

The suspect told officers he and the victim fell and he tried to skate away when he felt he couldn’t because the victim was holding his leg, the report said. He said he got up and kicked the victim, who wouldn’t let go, so he kicked again. He told officers he then kicked the victim a third time because he still hadn’t let go.

The suspect then said he realized “oh s—” and explained that he meant he realized he probably could have killed the victim, the report said.

The suspect then said he understood his response to the situation was unreasonable, the report said. When the officer asked about any issues prior to the kicking, the suspect said the victim was “getting him mad and based on just talking, just being a nuisance and bullying you.”

The victim denied “verbally assaulting” the suspect or his teammates, the report said.

The suspect’s father apologized to the victim’s family for his son’s behavior and the suspect also wrote an apology to the victim, the report said.

“Any team I’ve been involved with, this is 10 times worse than anything I’ve seen,” said John Kopperud, the director of the Denver East program. “Kicking is a huge, huge punishment. Rightfully so.”

The Colorado Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA) said it will formally punish the player within 30 days and he will remain suspended. Based on american hockey Under the guidelines, he could receive a 10-game suspension for acting with intent to injure another player.

“You could see what the point of the stairs was because it just kept coming,” Kopperud said. “You don’t see that when you go to watch a hockey game.”

A spokesperson for the Arapahoe Warriors team said it has a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior and that coaches will use the incident as a “learning experience on how to manage emotions during a game.”

