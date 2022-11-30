Corpay Unveiled as Leading Payment Provider for World Table Tennis FXCompared.com

Joe Baker Senior copywriter Joe is a Senior Copywriter who works on reports, news and analysis. Previously he worked as a B2B copywriter, journalist and editor on a wide range of topics including technology, transportation, Read more

Corpay has been unveiled as the official global currency payment partner of World Table Tennis Pte. Ltd in 2023.

Those participating in World Table Tennis events, including business partners and players, can use Corpay products to manage their forex risks, press reports said.

“I am confident that World Table Tennis, its players and their business partner network will benefit from access to our comprehensive cross-border payments and FX risk management solutions, together with our payments experience gained in the world of sports,” said a senior figure at Corpay.

Corpay, a leading provider of currency and online money transfer services, has been confirmed as the official global currency payment partner of World Table Tennis Pte. Ltd in 2023.

According to a press statement, those participating in World Table Tennis events, including business partners and players, will be able to use Corpay products to manage their forex risks.

There will also be wider benefits for businesses: the Corpay platform gives businesses the opportunity to handle their international payments from a single point of entry.

Brad Loder, Vice President of Cross-Border Marketing at Corpay, said, “Corpay is very honored to be named the Official Global FX Payments Supplier for World Table Tennis,”

“I am confident that World Table Tennis, its players and their business partner network will benefit from access to our comprehensive cross-border payment and FX risk management solutions, along with our payments experience gained in the world of sports.”

Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer Michael Brown for World Table Tennis pointed out the importance of a strong cross-border payment capability.

“By 2022, World Table Tennis has paid out more than $6 million in prize money and processed more than 3,000 individual transactions to more than 80 different territories around the world,” he said.

“This was a record year and we expect the prize pool to continue to grow in the coming years and probably double again by 2024,” he explains.

“World Table Tennis has put athletes at the heart of its events.”

If you’re looking for more information on the various happenings in the fast money transfer industry, visit our money transfer reviews pages where you’ll find out what you need to know.