



David Unwin/Stuff Ross Taylor is the latest guest on Stuff’s Simon Bridges: Commonly Famous podcast.

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade depot. Listen to the full podcast in the player below. The instant wealth of the Indian Premier League (IPL) allowed cricketing great Ross Taylor to achieve one of his main goals, but there were downsides to becoming a millionaire virtually overnight. The retired Black Caps star, who broke numerous records in an incredible 16-year international career, narrates Simon Bridges on his podcast Generally Famous that IPL salaries were life-changing. Taylor played in the IPL from its first year in 2008 through 2013, with India’s huge cricket-mad population and player auction resulting in extraordinary salaries for a few months’ season. READ MORE:

Taylor became the first Kiwi to earn a seven-figure salary in the IPL when he raised US$1 million from the Rajasthan Royals in 2011. Far from fulfilling the aspirations of a playboy lifestyle, the windfall enabled Taylor to fulfill a typically modest ambition. Once I played for New Zealand my next goal was to have my own house. JASON DORDAY / THINGS / Things Simon Bridges asked Ross Taylor about the reaction to the headlines in his autobiography. However, there were downsides to making his salary public. When everyone knows where you stand, you are expected to buy everything, which is annoying. Some of his jokes, you can understand that. Heaven sports Former Black Caps skipper talks about his new book in an interview with Laura McGoldrick. Besides the financial benefits, Taylor says playing alongside the greats of the game in the IPL has been great for the Black Caps on the field. It broke the barriers or broke the aura [of great players]. We watched Australia warm up and I think we were almost beaten before we played them. For the full interview, in which Taylor also discusses the fallout from losing the Black Caps captaincy, his treatment by Australian cricket fans and his starstruck by Shane Warne and Liz Hurley, listen via the audio player above, or click here. Every Wednesday at 5pm there’s a new episode of Simon Bridges: Commonly Famous. Follow the show on Apple, Spotify or any other podcast app to instantly and automatically access the latest episode.

