Parents, coaches ice hockey team Sint Ignatius announce lawsuit

Jeff Rogers and his wife, Lynn, were at home in Chicago on the night of November 12 when they received a call from the director of the Saint Ignatius College Prep hockey program informing them that there had been an accident and that they should drive.

Their 14-year-old son, Jack, was on a bus with his junior varsity hockey team on their way to a tournament team’s hotel in northeastern Indiana when the bus was hit by a truck.

We were just hopeful that our son was alive and that there were no casualties, Rogers recalled Tuesday. Of course you think of your boy first and then of course you think of all the boys. We didn’t know for a while, and then we started getting some information.

Rogers was one of several parents who spoke at a press conference announcing a lawsuit filed Monday by Cavanagh Law Group on behalf of the parents and two coaches of 16 Saint Ignatius College Prep students against the driver of the truck that was carrying their bus. team in the Northeast hit Indiana Nov. 12.

The three-way lawsuit was filed Monday afternoon in Kosciusko County, Indiana, according to a press release. The lawsuit states that the driver was intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.13%, nearly twice the legal limit in Indiana, when he ran a red light and collided with the bus, flipping both vehicles onto their sides.

The crash occurred on the night of Nov. 12 at U.S. Route 30 and Center Street in Warsaw, Indiana, police said, as the hockey team was returning to its hotel from a hockey tournament in Culver, Indiana.

One student remains in the hospital, but most are back at school. Rogers said his son is home from the hospital and is working on an abbreviated school schedule that he can get back to this week.

Rogers and his wife were about three hours away from the accident, and they didn’t learn that their son was alive until two and a half hours away, he said. They found that Jack’s injuries were more serious and he was taken to a different hospital than most of the others. Jack had a broken pelvis, several broken ribs and a concussion, Rogers said.

Karl DCunha, the father of 15-year-old Kris DCunha, said the hockey team had just finished playing and the boys decided to go back to the hotel to get pizza, while some parents opted to eat at a restaurant next to the hotel. arena.

The bus was on the 29th minute of a 30-minute ride back to the hotel when the truck ran a red light and hit them, DCunha said.

One small difference, those kids would all be dead, DCunha said. That is the truth. Thanksgiving was different this year. I have never been so thankful in my life for holding my boy and for the miracle of God.

There were 23 children on the bus, the two buses and the bus driver. The team was scheduled to play again on Sunday, November 13.

According to the press release, the truck driver, Victor Santos, has since been charged with 26 counts of causing grievous bodily harm while operating a vehicle and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.

The lawsuit names Santos, 58, of Brooklyn, New York, and trucking companies N&V Trucking Express, B&W Cartage Co. Inc., B&W Cartage Inc. and B&W Cartage International Inc. as defendants.

A lawyer for B&W was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday and attempts to reach N&V for comment were unsuccessful.

Tim Cavanagh, attorney for the plaintiffs, said the lawsuit may be addressing a bigger issue in the current era, where many companies are having a staffing problem post-pandemic. He questioned the hiring practices of the transport companies.

Santos is a convicted felon. He should never have been on the road, let alone hired to drive a semi-trailer, Cavanagh said.

He said the defendants of the lawsuit will be formally served in the coming days. The hope is that the families get the answers and justice they want, Cavanagh said, and that Santos and the transportation companies are held accountable.

The press release noted that it is possible that more plaintiffs will be added to the lawsuit in the near future.

Wendy Cook, mother of 15-year-old Alex Cook, said her son broke two bones of his nasal cavity shortly after the accident, suffered a concussion and had a seizure. While he is now back in school, she said he struggles to get through the days.

The school coach called me yesterday and said he’s a long way from getting over the concussion, Cook said. He also didn’t go to the driver’s department since the accident, but he just said last night that he wants to do it again. It’s very traumatic for them. He is nervous in the car.

Cook said she was surprised by the speed of social media that night because her 17-year-old daughter FaceTimed her and hysterically asked if Alex was dead. Cook told her daughter she still didn’t know what was going on. Her daughter then called back a few minutes before Cook arrived at the hospital saying she had heard from someone else that Alex had been taken on a gurney and hurt his head.

So it was from her that I first learned he was alive, which is not something a 17-year-old girl should be doing, Cook said.

Cathy Bergmann said she received a call from a bystander at the scene of the accident. Her son, Gus Bergmann, 14, had given him her number.

The man told me, “No one here carries a sheet, and that was our baseline,” Cathy said.

