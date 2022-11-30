International Games Month offered at TPL; plans begin for 2023 | News





The Tahlequah Public Library is hosting International Games Month and there are already plans to add more features next year. John Dick, TPL clerk, said the month-long event is celebrated in many different ways by libraries around the world. Some libraries focus exclusively on electronic games. Some libraries focus on board games, or they just do a mix of them, Dick said. TPL offered mostly physical games this year, but Dick said that all month long they tried to emphasize video games and a mix of board games in a display case. He said this is the local library’s first year participating in the event, which has evolved from a one-day event to a week-long fun, extending through the entire month of November. The library has not created any contests or programs related to International Games Month this year, instead establishing weekly physical games that staff already offer throughout the year. Some of them are Foosball, Table Tennis, Puzzles, Twister and Chess. Michelle Newton, TPL Youth Services Coordinator, said the non-traditional items classified as something other than a book or movie are always box office hits among customers. Most people are surprised that the library has the nontraditional stuff, which is kind of new in libraries, Newton said. So a lot of people really like to try out the products and the games before buying, because games can be expensive.” Dick said International Games Month also helped the library highlight those non-traditional items or features from the Library of Things, and it stimulated community involvement. Jane Adams, a TPL library clerk, thinks giving people the chance to play with different games will allow families to communicate instead of being on their mobile devices all the time. People can bring their families and their children and feel relatively safe in an environment where they can participate in family matters or even meet new people, Dick said. We’ve had it with kids from different families, and they end up playing the games together. The games are for all ages and vary as TPL has over 50 different board games and several video and physical games for customers. Adams said many people are asking more about the non-traditional items after they realize what’s available. Even though International Games Month ends on November 30, the library will still allow library card patrons to check out the same items for up to three weeks. Dick said library staff are now planning for next year’s International Games Month, hoping to include more and bigger programs, as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

