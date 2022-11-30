Sports
Four Tar Heels named United Soccer Coaches All-Region
Tony Hansen and Sam Mesa were named first-team all-region while Avery Patterson was elected second team and Ally Sentnor was selected third team.
Meza earned second-team all-regional honors last season, while Hansen, Patterson and Sentnor are recognized for the first time.
Hansen and Meza were both named First-Team All-ACC earlier this month after anchoring the UNC defense that posted a conference low of 0.62 goals against average. The Tar Heels ranks second in the nation in total shutouts this season with 15.
Hansen led all Power Five conference defenders with seven goals during the regular season, playing 2,071 minutes. She played the full 90 minutes in 20 of 24 games and has almost doubled her total career minutes after seeing just 1,040 minutes on the field in the three previous seasons combined. She converted each of her four penalties during the season and scored the winning goal at Duke and against Wake Forest.
Meza played in 16 games, making 15 starts, before being sidelined due to injury. She recorded two goals and four assists in 913 minutes while playing in a closed midfield position.
A second-team All-ACC performer, Patterson leads the Tar Heels in goals (11), points (30) and is tied for the team leader in assists (8). She is among the top seven in the conference in every category. Patterson has one point in 14 games this season.
Sentnor, a First-Team All-ACC selection, is second on the team in goals (10) behind Patterson, but leads the Tar Heels in five game-winning scores. She made 20 starts in 23 games played, averaging 57 minutes per game. Sentnor has scored five goals in its first four NCAA Tournament games.
North Carolina will return to the field Friday-evening in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament against Florida State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPNU.
|
Sources
2/ https://goheels.com/news/2022/11/29/womens-soccer-four-tar-heels-named-united-soccer-coaches-all-region.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Four Tar Heels named United Soccer Coaches All-Region
- Turkish strikes harm anti-ISIS operations, say US and Kurds
- The next global plastic treaty should cut production to ease pollution, some countries say
- World Wrestling Entertainment, J&J Snack Foods and Ulta Beauty
- Evonik Wins 2022 Ringier Coating Technology Innovation Award for TEGO Foamex 812
- Earthquakes hit northern Alberta on Tuesday night
- Stocks in most of Asia rise as markets watch China protests
- Trump says he had ‘no idea’ of Fuentes’ views amid GOP backlash
- Soldiers in uniform to strike British Border Guard staff | british army
- Kody Brown hunts Janelle in so many ways
- International Games Month offered at TPL; plans begin for 2023 | News
- Rebel Wilson criticized the lack of size inclusivity in her fashion brand