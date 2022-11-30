Four Tar Heels named United Soccer Coaches All-Region

Four players from the University of North Carolina women’s soccer team were named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I All-Atlantic Team on Tuesday.

Tony Hansen and Sam Mesa were named first-team all-region while Avery Patterson was elected second team and Ally Sentnor was selected third team.

Meza earned second-team all-regional honors last season, while Hansen, Patterson and Sentnor are recognized for the first time.

Hansen and Meza were both named First-Team All-ACC earlier this month after anchoring the UNC defense that posted a conference low of 0.62 goals against average. The Tar Heels ranks second in the nation in total shutouts this season with 15.

Hansen led all Power Five conference defenders with seven goals during the regular season, playing 2,071 minutes. She played the full 90 minutes in 20 of 24 games and has almost doubled her total career minutes after seeing just 1,040 minutes on the field in the three previous seasons combined. She converted each of her four penalties during the season and scored the winning goal at Duke and against Wake Forest.

Meza played in 16 games, making 15 starts, before being sidelined due to injury. She recorded two goals and four assists in 913 minutes while playing in a closed midfield position.

A second-team All-ACC performer, Patterson leads the Tar Heels in goals (11), points (30) and is tied for the team leader in assists (8). She is among the top seven in the conference in every category. Patterson has one point in 14 games this season.

Sentnor, a First-Team All-ACC selection, is second on the team in goals (10) behind Patterson, but leads the Tar Heels in five game-winning scores. She made 20 starts in 23 games played, averaging 57 minutes per game. Sentnor has scored five goals in its first four NCAA Tournament games.

North Carolina will return to the field Friday-evening in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament against Florida State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPNU.