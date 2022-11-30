Boys & Girls Club families receive gifts from Cricket on Giving Tuesday

Three families from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire received $5,000 in gifts on Tuesday as part of Cricket Wireless 12 Days of Cricket.

The families were nominated by the Boys & Girls Club and selected based on their role in the community and their kindness and character, CEO Stacy Jones said.

The cricket-giving campaign launched in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America on November 14 for World Kindness Day and has since given away $140,000 in gifts this year.

More:Avera receives more than $2.5 million in grants to support nursing staff

Sioux Falls families, among others, are recipients of the campaign across the country.

We are incredibly grateful to our individual donors and our corporate sponsors who support us, Jones said. We are also incredibly grateful for your support of our families, which is a big reason we are here today.

The Northern Plains region was given a budget of $5,000 to spend on the families, which included things like gas cards and grocery cards, as well as gifts and personal items that the families put on their wish lists.

For example, Angel Charmas two children, Lawrence and Gloria, got a new bunk bed.

These gifts mean a lot to my family. We were very happy to receive such a thing and to be chosen, said Charma. It’s not just that we were lucky, but by the grace of others, so we thank you.

Gloria was also excited to get a pink sparkly lunch bag, and her brother Lawrence got a new pair of snow boots.

It was really great and amazing how we got all these presents, he said. It was a lot of fun and I think we should do this again for other families.

More:From daycare centers to stipends, what South Dakota businesses do to help with child care

Daniel Baker and his two daughters, Berlin and Amelia, received gifts such as a dollhouse, swimming lessons and Sky Zone membership.

It means so much to our family in every way, but I think it more represents that these gifts to a few individual families represent the hundred if not thousands of families in this community that are struggling, Baker said. I think this just gives a glimmer of hope and a reminder that good things can happen.

This is the third year of the company’s 12 Days campaign, but this is the first time the Northern Plains region (which includes South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska) has been able to participate.

Sioux Falls Boys & Girls Clubs were chosen from around the region as it was one of the first markets of the newly developed Cricket.

We were also very impressed with the Boys & Girls Clubs here in Sioux Falls, said Martin Hesy, Crickets area sales manager. They do a really good job and serve the community really well, and I couldn’t think of a better organization to work with.

To continue the spirit of giving, Cricket Wireless is also holding a sweepstakes from now until January 5, where people have a chance to win $2,000 each week by scanning a QR code at one of Crickets’ brick-and-mortar locations.

Our philosophy and curriculum at Cricket is community, said Regional Marketing Director Tommy Tzanetakos. And this time of year really allows us to just give back to those communities that we serve and do business in day in and day out, and make their vacations more beautiful and allow them to focus on what matters most. is most important.