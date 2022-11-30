Sports
Oklahoma Football: Year One of Brent Venables
The Oklahoma Sooners 51-48 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday night felt like a fitting end to their 2022 season.
You saw a lot of the same issues that haunted OU in the previous 11 games, the kind of thing 6-6 teams do. An 18-point lead melted away during a stretch in the final seven minutes of the first half in which the Sooners had two possessions that lasted a total of 93 seconds. Defenders missed numerous tackles. Receivers dropped passes that would have yielded big wins. Veterans commit ill-timed penalties. There were blunders in special teams.
And that’s just a partial list. Once again, the Sooners seemed bent on sabotaging themselves. The end result was another frustrating defeat in an easily won game. It capped off a campaign that even OU’s freshman head coach Brent Venables would have to admit qualified as an unequivocal failure by the program’s historic standards.
Interestingly, however, nothing about Venables’ approach to this season betrayed a sense of urgency or desperation about a lackluster start to his tenure. He coached as someone who believes he has enough rope with the OU administration.
For example, take a look at the starting lineups and personnel changes. Unless a player was injured, they rarely changed. Even after goals like a conference championship went up in flames, the coaching staff stayed on track with remnants of the previous regimen rather than go along with a youth movement.
Much to the chagrin of fans who were ready for a head start on the future. Still, no one could accuse Venables of throwing off the players let down by Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure last year. It also gave newcomers and young players more time to develop without having to hire them early.
Meanwhile, Venables avoided shortcuts when it came to game planning. The OU coaches did not try to create schedules to suit squad personnel, especially on defense. The Sooners instead schemed with their opponents and used multiple alignments.
That approach spawned some ugly forays, like Baylor’s offensive line making mincemeat of OU’s underpowered defensive front. On the other hand, it gave the coaches a more thorough evaluation of the players they inherited, without compromising the learning process of the newcomers who will form the core of the program in the future.
That all sounds more like a coach focused on building a long-term program than someone worried about his team’s first-year record.
So how should we judge the performance of Venables and his coaching staff this season?
When we talk about winning games, they clearly don’t deserve high marks. The Sooners will bowl for about the billionth straight year, but that’s a low bar for OU. All things being equal, this team had enough quality players to win more than six games.
In fact, an 0-4 record in matchups decided by seven points or less shows just how close this edition of the Sooners came to a much brighter season. It also suggests that Venables himself made enough critical margin errors in his first season as head coach to drive several games away from OU. That warrants a thorough self-assessment and some outside feedback on his off-season performance. (Every coach should do that anyway.)
When it comes to Venables performance as a program builder, we don’t have the same kind of hard performance data at our fingertips. But there’s cause for optimism about what’s to come under his leadership. The Big 12 got better around the Sooners as they started again with new plans on both sides of the ball. Venables, for his part, stuck to implementing his vision for the program. And even though it sometimes felt that way to fans, the team didn’t completely fall apart.
That’s cold comfort to people who want to win now, but Venables charts a different course of sustainable success for the OU program. Know in a few seasons if it worked. Settle in for the long haul.
