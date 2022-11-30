Sports
Canada’s Davis Cup victory capped off an exciting year in tennis
Canada’s victory over Australia on Sunday to capture its first Davis Cup title marked another significant year for Canadian tennis. While the country is still looking for its first Grand Slam champion since Bianca Andreescu’s historic win at the US Open in 2019, Canada continued to establish its bona fide position as an emerging tennis nation in 2022. Here are some conclusions:
Felix Auger-Aliassime broke through.
A more precise way of saying this was an important year for Canadian tennis would be to say this was an important year for Felix. The young Quebecer, who turned 22 in the summer, entered the season as a promising talent who had made some nice Slam runs in 2021, but looked unable to win the big one. He was 0-8 in the final of the singles tournament.
That quickly changed when Auger-Aliassime won a pretty competitive tournament in Rotterdam in February beating then No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the semifinals and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final for his first ATP Tour title. Felix nearly made it two in a row the following week, losing to Rublev in the final in Marseille, France, before winning a whopping three consecutive tournaments in Europe in October. Competition in the top two was weak (Felix wasn’t up against anyone in the top 25), but he silenced all doubters the following week in Switzerland by upsetting World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz on his way to his fourth title of the year.
The streak finally ended the following week at a more difficult Masters-level event in Paris, but Auger-Aliassime’s semifinal performance was enough to qualify him for the season-ending ATP Finals for the first time. Although he failed to progress from the group stage in Italy’s lucrative event, which is reserved for the top eight players, Auger-Aliassime defeated 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal to win $700,000 US for his earnings in 2022 above $4 million and finish the individual season sixth in his career.
In addition to his solo success, Auger-Aliassime was the star of Canada’s Davis Cup run. His upset of Alcaraz in the group stage (Felix is now 3-0 vs. the Spanish phenom) was crucial to Canada’s advance, and Auger-Aliassime was even better in the knockout rounds. He mowed through his three singles opponents without dropping a set and also teamed up with Vasek Pospisil to win the deciding doubles match in Canada’s semifinal victory over Italy.
The victory in the Davis Cup was actually the second international team trophy for Auger-Aliassime this year. Way back in early January, he and Denis Shapovalov secured singles victories to beat Spain (without Alcaraz) in the final of the short-lived ATP Cup.
Shapovalov had a lackluster year, finishing in 18th place after starting at No. 14. At one point, he lost six consecutive games, but bounced back to reach a pair of finals in the fall, earning a singles victory for Canada in the Davis Cup championship game vs. Canada. Australia.
There’s also good depth on the women’s side.
Leylah Fernandez didn’t really build on her breakthrough in 2021, with a surprising run to the US Open final. But the 20-year-old still made the quarterfinals at the French Open, won the low-tier Monterrey Open in Mexico for the second straight year and reached a career-high 13th in August before finishing the year 40th. A foot injury suffered in her loss at the French Open saw Fernandez miss Wimbledon and she didn’t do much after her return, losing more games than winning for the rest of the season.
Andreescu finished the year in 45th place, almost right where she started. But that was a step forward after a horrible 2021 marred by COVID-19 infections and mental health issues that saw her take a break from tennis. She only competed in April this year, dropping her world ranking to 121st, a far cry from the No. 4 she reached in 2019 when she won Indian Wells, the Rogers Cup in Toronto and the US Open.
With Fernandez, Andreescu and doubles player Gaby Dabrowski (ranked seventh after capturing three titles this season with non-Canadian teammates), Canada has a lineup that can compete in international team events. Those three beat Italy in the group stage of the 12-man Billie Jean King Cup Finals this month before being knocked out with a loss to eventual champions Switzerland.
What’s next:
At the top of Canadian tennis players’ wish list in 2023 is some better performances in the Grand Slams. Wins in intermediate level events and even the Davis Cup are great, but players are ultimately judged by their performance in the four major tournaments. The Canadians did not do well this year, no one got further than the quarterfinals (Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov, Fernandez and Dabrowski each reached that stage once).
After a month of rest, the quest for major success resumes in early January with tune-up events for the Australian Open. The first Grand Slam of 2023 starts on January 16 in Melbourne. Read more about Canada’s “milestone” Davis Cup victory here.
