Men’s Soccer: Haenicke receives honors for all regions





Haenicke ST. PAUL, Minn. Macalester College sophomore Hans Haenicke (Lisle, Ill./Benet Academy) has been selected for the United Soccer Coaches Division III All-Region IX team, the organization announced today. Haenicke was named to the All-Region IX third team. Haenicke made the All-MIAC team for the second straight year after scoring six goals with one assist for 13 points this fall. The Scots were 5-0 up this year as Haenicke scored, including a 3-0 win over Hamline on 1 October in which he made two goals and an assist. He also found the net in a 3–1 victory over Bethel on September 28, earning him MIAC Offensive Player of the Week honors on October 3. Last year, Haenicke earned All-MIAC honors after recording eight goals and four assists for 20 points. as first year. Also an outstanding student, he was named to the Academic All-District team, which was announced earlier this month. Macalester, coached by Greg Olson went 8-6-3 overall and placed second in the MIAC with a 7-2-1 record to qualify for the MIAC Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. click here to view United Soccer Coaches All-Region teams.

