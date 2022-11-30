Australia’s cricket team ‘no cowards’, says captain







Photo: Photo sport Captain Pat Cummins says there are “no cowards” in the Australian cricket team and players have not been distracted by their former head coach’s inflammatory comments. Justin Langer reopened old wounds after his acrimonious firing in a podcast interview released last week, lashing out at unnamed “cowards” on the team who complained to the media last year about his intense coaching style. He later denied reports of a split with Cummins and the team, saying he was in regular contact with the majority of them. “There are no cowards in an Australian cricket team, ever,” said Cummins ahead of their two-Test series against the West Indies, which begins today in Perth. “I think it’s disappointing that sometimes attention is drawn to off-field issues, but it hasn’t really affected our team. I think there’s no ill will in what he was trying to do and he clarified (his comments) afterwards . “I think he’s thought about it and clarified it, so thank him for that. But we’re really proud of the last 12 months, how we’ve progressed, the way we’ve played, the way we’ve played.” carried us. Players can certainly hold their heads high.” Cummins said it would be good to see Langer again at the test, with the former coach who will be part of the Seven Network commentary team.

Photo: PHOTO SPORTS Cummins also named the line-up to face the West Indies, missing Scott Boland and Marcus Harris while Cameron Green was picked to play his first Test in his home city. “You probably could have picked sides 12 months ago, I feel like we’re in a good place,” Cummins said. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said his batsmen may have to show a lot of patience in Perth, where conditions were expected to favor the hosts’ fast bowlers. “We want to hit 100 overs, the main focus is to have discipline,” said Brathwaite. “We’ve got batsmen who can go through with it, so it’s not to stop them. It’s up to them to do the processes throughout the innings. It’s not to change anybody’s game. “Batting time is always great to have in test cricket… to believe they can do it. We know Australia are a superior team. We need to play hard cricket for 10 days, that’s our main focus.” —Reuters

