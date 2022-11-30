Connect with us

Pasco in the spotlight as Florida Senior Games kick off this weekend | News

WESLEY CHAPEL Florida’s most active seniors will flock to Pasco County this weekend as the Florida Senior Games kick off on Saturday, December 3.

For 31 years, this Olympic-style competition has been open to seniors age 50 and older who want to participate in a variety of sports. The games are presented by Humana and co-hosted by the Florida Sports Foundation and Florida Sports Coast.

While the Florida Senior Games will not be televised, between December 3 and 11, participants will be able to watch athletes compete at various venues in Pasco, Hillsborough, Broward and Polk counties. Reservation of tickets is not necessary and there are no costs for spectators.

This is a brand new slate in Pasco County, the first of three years, said Nick Gandy, communications consultant for Florida Sports Foundation. Pasco County is the ninth community in Florida to host the games in several years and was very excited about it.

In previous years, the Florida Senior Games have been hosted, starting with Bradenton, Kissimmee/St. Cloud, Sarasota, Polk County, the Villages, Lee County, Clearwater/Pinellas County, and Greater Fort Lauderdale.

Gandy said the Florida Sports Foundation is looking forward to showcasing some of the new facilities on the Florida Sports Coast, such as the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus and the Sarah Vande Berg Tennis and Wellness Center. The Wiregrass campus is 98,000 square feet with 70,000 square feet of open hardwood surface, volleyball courts, basketball courts, a dedicated cheer zone, and soccer fields.

The Sarah Vande Berg Tennis and Wellness Center features 23 courts, with athletes playing on 11 tennis courts, eight pickleball courts and four padel courts.

Athletes will compete in everything from non-qualifying sports such as archery, badminton, basketball (3-on-3), dominoes, FootGolf, horseshoes, padel, powerlifting, power walk, race walk, racquetball, 5K road race and volleyball to qualifying sports such as basketball shooting, bowling, biking, golf, pickleball, shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and track and field.

Those who win in their sport will qualify for the 2023 National Senior Games July 7-18 in Pittsburgh.

It’s a broad range of competitiveness, Gandy said. There are your athletes who set goals for themselves, they train hard to achieve those goals, and there are your athletes who simply compete for the camaraderie of sport. Since it’s a statewide competition, it’s on everyone’s calendar every year. In most cases, it’s just a gathering of old friends.

More than 2,000 athletes have already registered for the 2022 Florida Senior Games.

The eldest is Harry Clark, 96, who takes up tennis and is from Lady Lake. Seniors from outside Florida can also participate, and there will be representatives from 36 states, as well as Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Canada.

There will be 84 athletes representing Pasco County in the games this year. Otis Perry is an 81-year-old from Wesley Chapel who has competed in the Florida Senior Games since its inception. This year he competes in powerlifting, his second favorite sport, next to track and field.

I like competing in my age group and the camaraderie, it’s something to do, Perry said. i do it all; powerlifting, track and field, swimming and basketball. I’m retired so all I have is time to train for different events.

Val Thomopalos is 64 years old and is from Land O Lakes. She is a serious pickleball player having played in the 2020 and 2021 Florida Senior Games and the 2021 Sunshine State Games. Since becoming involved in the sport, Thomopalos and her doubles partner Kathy McCausey have toured the state traveled to participate.

I’ve been an athlete all my life and pickleball gives me the opportunity to continue competing against other athletes my own age and/or skill level, Thomopalos said. This sport has become an exciting obsession; because it makes me feel healthy and young at heart.

Her passion for pickleball has led Thomopalos and McCausey to hold regular tournaments and teach classes as IFP instructors.

Together, the two women share a goal to raise awareness and funds to help the Land OLakes Recreation Complex build permanent pickleball fields.

It all started when a colleague from USAA Tampa was excited about the sport and encouraged Thomopalos to give it a try. During her first Florida Senior Games in 2020 with McCausey, the two quickly learned that other seniors are still stealth athletes and fierce competitors.

It was a real eye-opener, humbling and inspiring, Thomopalos said. We licked our wounds and got busy training in preparation for the next Senior Games the following year.

In 2021, Thomopalos and McCausey placed second and recently took first place in 60+ Ladies Doubles in Tampa. Thomopalos will compete again this year and hopes to travel the pickleball circuit with McCausey to compete at the Super Senior Pro level.

