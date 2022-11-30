Retired cricketer Nicole Bolton is concerned about the mental health of the next generation of female players

Nicole Bolton will always be remembered for her incredible contribution to the women’s national cricket team and to the Australian national game.

The former opening played 50 ODIs, three Tests and two T20Is during her time in the green and gold, tallying nearly 2,000 runs and reaching four centuries at the top in her favored one-day format.

Bolton is just one of seven female players to make a century on ODI debut alongside the likes of Mithali Raj, Enid Bakewell and Lynne Thomas. ( Getty: Darrian Traynor )

Bolton’s biggest claim to fame is that she still holds the record as the highest scoring debutant for Australia in women’s ODIs, having stunned England with 124 runs at the MCG in the 2014 multi-format Women’s Ashes series.

Her remarkable career spanned over 16 years, starting in her home state with the Western Fury in the 50-over Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) when she was a teenager.

She finally got her hands on the Ruth Preddy Cup in February 2020, when she scored 67 runs in a player-of-the-match performance against a long-dominant NSW Breakers, to lead Western Australia to their first WNCL title.

Bolton gets a hand on the trophy at WA’s WNCL celebrations. ( Getty: Brendon Thorne )

Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to cap it all off with a Women’s Big Bash League trophy win over the weekend, having made the finals twice in recent summers with the Perth Scorchers and with the Sydney Sixers this season. by 10 runs to the Adelaide Strikers. .

But Bolton’s legacy goes beyond the results she managed to achieve on the cricket field, after her story took a turn in the summer of 2018/2019.

Bolton’s mental health legacy

In October 2018, she represented her country in Kuala Lumpur facing Pakistan in three ODIs. In January, she announced her indefinite retirement from the game due to personal reasons.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Listen Duration: 48 minutes 24 seconds 48 m Beamsy and Britt – Farewell cricket with Nicole Bolton

During that five-month break, it became clear that Bolton was struggling with her mental health.

In July, she returned to the Australian team in what would be her final international series heading to England for the Ashes and struggled to find form, hitting just 13 runs over three ODIs and the stand-alone Test.

And while she never officially retired from the national side, Bolton announced the end of her career in all long formats of the game in October 2021.

WACA boss Christina Matthews says Bolton was the state’s greatest ever player. ( ABC News: Hugh Sando )

“I think [the break] was a really important moment in my life because it was a point where something had to change and I was very fortunate that as an athlete I had a lot of access to resources and people to help me through a really dark time,” Bolton told ABC’s Beamsy and Britt podcast.

“Not everyone gets that, and I think one of the other great things about being in the position we’re in as athletes is that we’re able to create awareness and change stigmas around these issues.”

Although there were dark times towards the end, Bolton enjoyed great success with her Australian teammates. ( Getty: Darian Traynor )

If you or someone you know needs help:

“Nowadays I’m probably in the best space I’ve ever been in. I feel consistent with how I surrender myself, my mood, what I want to do with my life, what gets me out of bed.

“I have no doubt this retirement will hit me at some point and that will really challenge me, my mental health and how I feel about myself and who I am as a person as I try to create an identity outside of cricket. being hard.

“The good thing is I’ve done a lot of work in this space now, I’ve got a lot of great people around me supporting me, and I know plenty of other players who’ve made that transition that I’ll call.” for advise.”

Start a conversation

Since Bolton’s break and her brave decision to open up about her battle with depression, we’ve seen a number of other female cricketers do the same.

Rising star Hannah Darlington chose to skip her commitments with the Australian team at the Cricket World Cup in March.

Despite being given the chance of a lifetime to be part of the Australian team at a World Cup, Darlington pulled out of the tournament. ( Getty Images: Albert Perez )

England’s best all-rounder Nat Sciver pulled out of an international series against India in September because she felt “emotionally fatigued”.

Even the all-conquering Australian captain is not immune, as Meg Lanning shocked fans when she went on indefinite leave in August, three days after leading the team to Commonwealth Games victory.

Nat Sciveris comforted by teammate and wife Katherine Brunt after England’s defeat in the 2022 World Cup final. ( Getty: Phil Walter/ICC )

Despite the emergence of more and more players feeling the need to leave, Bolton says the fact that they feel comfortable doing so is a “powerful thing” and that her well-documented break three years ago helped them very well. may have inspired them to also pay attention to their mental health.

“I was so blown away by people’s reactions when I took my break, especially people I hadn’t really interacted with for a long time, and I think it prompted others to reach out and say, ‘I got it too difficult’, or ‘I’ve been through this before, what should I do?’

“I know that the Australian Cricketers’ Association has taken a much deeper look into mental health and is now providing more resources and opportunities to support players.

“It’s great to see people unafraid to say ‘hey, it’s not going well’, but also from a team perspective, because they are aware of how these players are feeling and are rallying around them as well.”

Worry about the next generation

Lanning has had a particularly busy year as captain, winning the Ashes, World Cup, T20 International Tri-Series and the Commonwealth Games. ( AAP: Joel Carrett )

Asked if she thinks enough is being done to support players as demands continue to grow, particularly for female cricketers, who now have more opportunities than ever before, Bolton says she is really concerned about the mental health of the next generation.

“It’s become so professional that there’s that element of burnout where players can’t live up to the demands and expectations of the sport,” she said.

“When you play at that top level you don’t have to look too far because there’s always someone clamoring for your place and it can be a very intense environment and an unhealthy lifestyle and mentality, where it rules your life. ” and everything you do.

Nicole Bolton had a tearful farewell in the WBBL. ( Getty: Mark Kolbe )

“I think my biggest concern for young girls coming through is that now you have to live by your phone, you live by your AMS (Athlete Management System) where you’re told what to do every day, day in and day out .no real autonomy for players, we have to be careful to still encourage them to solve problems on their own.

“I think there’s an element that needs to be talked about from a clinical and psychological point of view, because even though the support is better, I’m still concerned about the increasing demands on scheduling that will affect the ability for players to balance and find a life outside of cricket will be limited.”

Listen to Beamsy and Britt’s podcast here or find it via the Best of ABC Sport feed on the ABC Listen app.