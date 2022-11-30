Women’s Tennis Boards Standout Guichard





THE ANGELS Ahmani Guichard, hailed as one of the top junior girls tennis players in the United States, has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend UCLA. Head coach Stella Sampras Webster announced the addition of Guichard, who will join the Bruins for the 2023-24 academic year. Born in Seminole, Florida, Guichard received Blue Chip status from TennisRecruiting.net as one of the top 25 players in her league. She saw her Class of 2023 ranking climb to a career-best No. 4 in 2021. Guichard posted a career-high ITF junior ranking of 72 earlier in May, thanks in part to singles semifinal showings at the Astrid Bowl and Banana this year. Bowl events. She also earned places on the courts at the 2022 US Open and Roland-Garros Junior Championships, earning a victory on her home soil. On the doubles side, Guichard was a finalist, along with partner Lexington Reed, at the 2020 Orange Bowl International Championships. Ahmani Guichard, Seminole, Fla. (Full-time virtual school in Florida) Tracks Florida Virtual School Full-time Blue Chip recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net; reached the career high of No. 4 in the 2021 ITF junior rankings: 72 reached the second round of singles at the 2022 US Open Junior Championships; also qualified for singles draw at Roland-Garros Junior Championships 2022 reached singles semifinal rounds at JA Criciuma (Banana Bowl) and J1 Charleroi-Marcinelle (Astrid Bowl Charleroi, Belgian International Junior Championships) events in 2022 with partner Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo, advanced to doubles semifinal round at J1 San Diego (International Open of San Diego) event in 2022 Earned spot in Girls’ 18 singles final round at 2021 USTA Florida Bobby Curtis event in Orlando, Fla. with partner Lara Smejkal, grabbed doubles championship in 2021 Evert American ITF event in Boca Raton, Fla. reached quarterfinal girls 16 singles at 2021 USTA Billie Jean King National Championships in San Diego advanced to semifinal round girls 16 singles at 2021 Spring Individual Championships in Mobile, Ala. with partner Mary Stoiana, advanced to doubles final round of the 2021 J4 Plantation event, won the girls’ 18 singles title at the 2020 USTA Level 4 Summer Smash Section Championships in Delray Beach, Fla. for girls in the 16 singles event at the 2020 USTA Florida Level 3 event in Lakeland, Fla. with partner Valeria Ray, reached doubles final round at J4 Coral Gables event in 2021 earned a spot in singles final round at Level 2: Key Biscayne, FL event in 2021 with partner Lexington Reed, reached Girls’ 16 doubles final round at 2020 Orange Bowl International Championships in Plantation, Fla. captured Girls’ 16 singles and doubles (with Reed) titles at 2019 USTA National Level 2: Columbus Day Open in Delray Beach, Fla. took the Girls’ 14 singles title at the 2019 USTA Florida Bobby Curtis event in Orlando, Fla. SAMPRAS WEBSTER ON GUICHARD: “We are thrilled to have Ahmani join our program. She is a special person who truly embodies what it means to be a Brown. Ahmani is an incredible competitor whose rankings and results speak for themselves, while the consistent, positive her attitude makes her an ideal teammate. We can’t wait to have Ahmani on campus.” ???????????? ???????????????? ???? ?? ????????! Help us officially welcome this Blue Chip talent to Westwood?????#GoBruins | #NSD22?? pic.twitter.com/STxAEhSBSu UCLA Women’s Tennis (@uclawtennis) November 10, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2022/11/29/womens-tennis-signs-standout-guichard.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos