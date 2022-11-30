Lawsuit filed for school bus accident involving St. Ignatius hockey team





CHICAGO Hockey players, parents and two coaches from St. Ignatius College Prep filed a lawsuit over the crash that injured 16 students. A press conference was held Tuesday at the offices of the Cavanagh Law Group in downtown Chicago to announce details of the triple indictment against semi-truck driver Victor Santos and four trucking companies. Sixteen families are represented in the lawsuit filed Monday in Kosciusko County, Indiana. At the press conference, the parents involved in the lawsuit argued that the driver should never have been hired for that job because of his past. Michelangelo’s La Pieta statue moved from St. Adalbert Church

“You think your child will be safe,” said Eileen Murphy, a parent of one of the injured players. Although she says she is thankful no one was killed, Murphy thinks Santos should never drive a bus or truck. “There has to be accountability,” she said. Santos, of New York, was arrested at the scene and charged with multiple counts of drunk driving and unlawful possession of weapons. Photo shows the driver charged with a multi-vehicle accident in Maple Park that killed a 4-year-old

According to the Cavanagh Law Group, Santos was previously charged with failing to comply with federal motor transportation safety regulations and failing to register under Indiana’s unified carrier registration system. The civil suit names Santos and charges four transportation companies with negligence and willful and wanton disregard for safety. “Most companies would have had a responsibility based on federal law and motor transportation safety regulations to put a safe truck driver in the truck. They didn’t. We want to know why, because this man is a criminal,” lawyer Tim Cavanagh said. At around 8 p.m. on Nov. 12, police said the semi-truck ran a red light and hit the bus of the Warsaw, Indiana JV hockey team as it was heading back to their hotel after a tournament. The semi-truck had been driving erratically and was traveling at high speed, police added. Three students were seriously injured in the accident. Semi-truck driver charged in accident that injured 16 St. Ignatius Prep hockey players in Indiana

St. Ignatius’ varsity coach Jeff Rogers, whose son plays on the JV team, suffered a broken pelvis and other bone fractures in the crash. “We obviously want him off the road,” said Rogers. “We want to make sure that this kind of thing never happens to another school, another team, another group of young men or women who ever have to go through something like this.” One student is still in hospital, while a few others have not yet returned to school due to injuries sustained in the crash.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wgntv.com/news/chicago-news/lawsuit-filed-over-school-bus-crash-involving-st-ignatius-hockey-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos