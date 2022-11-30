Connect with us

From Land to Coast on Camels: The Abbott Twins’ Inspiring Story of Rugby League Dreams and Lives Changed

As 12-year-olds, they packed up the essentials and left their Central Australian community of Ntaria (Hermannsberg) for a life-changing journey on camelback.
Tashiem and Tyler Abbott, along with camel handler Barry Watts and another boy, embarked on a six-month trek from country to coast, hoping to gain a “Forrest Gump”-esque following from supporters who wished them well along the way.

The crew shot kangaroos for meat and cooked damper and porridge, sometimes scoring a delicacy.

“At some of the stops, we bought egg and bacon sandwiches,” Tashiem said.
“We started with 10 camels, but when we got to Taree, we only had four. Some ran away and some died and we sold two along the way.

Nearly 2,000 miles later, they arrived in the city, home of the proud Biripi people.

Tyler and Tashiem and Josiah in front of their camels

The twins traveled from Alice Springs to Taree in style. Credit: ABC Nationwide: Jack Price

It is here where they have family and currently live and are noticed for their sporting prowess.

“We traveled to get out of trouble in Alice Springs,” Tashiem said.
“Now we have more sense of life and more opportunities with footy.”

The brothers have already gained a foothold in the table tennis world, their lunchtime hobby leading their Chatham High School team to place ninth statewide.

Trade the Sherrin for a Steeden

It is also in Taree where they joined Clontarf Academy – a program that has opened more doors during their journey.

In Mparntwe (Alice Springs) there were Australian rules everywhere. It was their first love, but slowly and surely they exchanged the Sherrin for a Steeden.

Tyler and Tashiem Abbott played a game of table tennis.

Teamwork makes the dream possible – the brothers take up table tennis for Chatham High. Credit: NB News

“Firstly, we didn’t know how to play NRL. We played AFL and it’s very different,” Tashiem said.

But the switch was not without mistakes.
“When I was playing I kept bouncing the ball. I thought I was lying AFL, I forgot I was playing NRL,” Tyler laughed.

“But I like NRL, I can just get in there and run the ball.”

Brothers_NSW Aboriginal Athlete Academy_0201.JPG

Tyler and Tashiem Abbott in training camp. Credit: NRL

‘Footy just changed my life’

The pair only started playing competition four years ago and are already making waves.
They play for Taree Red Rovers and were selected for the KARI Foundation Talented Aboriginal Athletes Program.

“I was scared and nervous, but a little bit happy that I was chosen. It makes your heart beat faster, my heart sank when they said you were chosen for the training,” Tashiem said.

The camp took place in Sydney earlier this month alongside other emerging NRL talent.
“I felt a little nervous. But I feel settled now and have made some friends, it’s good,” Tyler said.

“I want to play footy, footy just changed my life.”

Brothers_NSW Aboriginal Athlete Academy_0194.JPG

Tyler and Tashiem Abbott in training camp. Credit: NRL

Destined for success

As part of the three-day camp, the boys received coaching sessions with NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler, Indigenous legends Ron Gibbs, Nathan Blacklock, and coaches Ron Griffiths and Dean Widders.
Widders first met the twins on Thursday night before camp started. Both boys came up to him, shook his hand and introduced themselves.
“They’re not shy at all, they were on the front foot, came and said hello,” he said.

“They have really great personalities, both rock solid – they are outstanding.”

He compared their energy to Josh Addo-Carr and admitted that the larakin couple was the center of attention, but also very respectful and looked out for others.

“These two really played their part in making sure everyone was comfortable, no one was left out. [They made it] fun for everyone.”

NSW Aboriginal Athlete Academy_0232.JPG

Dean Widders with the boys from the KARI Foundation Talented Aboriginal Athletes Program (TAAP) camp at the Ignite HQ Center of Excellence. Credit: NRL

Widders believes he has seen enough qualities in both boys to have a bright future in the game.

“Tashiem, he’s noisier…when he’s training, he’s really excited and ripping into everything. He’s 100 miles per hour,” he said.
“Tyler, he’s more relaxed… he has that natural athleticism.

“They can come a long way very quickly.”

There is hope that the boys can inspire other young athletes from the central desert to give the game a try.
“We have a lot of athletes in the central desert areas of South Australia and even Western Australia, but there are so many more opportunities for athletes here,” said Widders.
“Like these guys, you know, sport can be a real opportunity for them.”

It’s a journey many will love to see play out.

Group_NSW Aboriginal Athlete Academy_0178.jpg

The guys from the KARI Foundation Talented Aboriginal Athletes Program (TAAP) camp out at the Ignite HQ Center of Excellence. Credit: NRL

