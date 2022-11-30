India all out for 219 despite Sundar Fifty, Iyer scores 49

read more

The Indian team won the T20I series 1-0 but it would be great for their confidence if they also managed to pull off the ODI series against a quality side. India are expected to stick to their playing XI from the second ODI where only 12.5 overs of the match were played. Shubman Gill looked good in both matches and he will try to go big in the final match while it will be crucial for Shikhar Dhawan to get a triple digit score to assert himself in the upcoming series.

While all eyes will be on Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik, who showed a raw pace on his debut in the first ODI. He has the pace to exploit New Zealand conditions.

What date will the third ODI match between India and New Zealand be played?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday, November 30.

Where will the third ODI match between India and New Zealand be played?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time does the third ODI match between India and New Zealand start?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand kicks off at 07:00 IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third ODI match between India and New Zealand?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will be broadcast on DD Sports in India.

How can I watch the live stream of the third ODI match between India and New Zealand?

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

India vs New Zealand Possible starting eleven:

India Predicted Starting Lineup: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted New Zealand starting line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

