



Tennessee football climbed to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but it is still behind No. 6 Alabama. The rest of the Top 10 includes No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU, No. 4 USC, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Clemson, and No. 10 Kansas State. The final CFP rankings will be released Sunday (12pm ET) on ESPN. That will determine which teams go to the playoffs and New Years Six bowls. VOLS BOWL WATCHShould Tennessee football choose Orange Bowl over Sugar Bowl? It’s not an easy call If LSU upsets Georgia in the SEC title game, it will automatically get a bid for the Sugar Bowl. Otherwise, the highest ranked SEC team not in the playoffs will go to the Sugar Bowl, presumably Alabama or Tennessee. The Sugar Bowl will be played in New Orleans on December 31 at noon. The SEC team will face the Big 12 champion or the highest ranked Big 12 team not in the playoffs. For now, that’s Kansas State, as TCU goes to the playoffs if it wins the Big 12 title. After that, the Orange Bowl gets the SEC’s highest-ranked team, Big Ten and Notre Dame. That would be Tennessee if it stays behind Alabama and ahead of Penn State. And the other slot is filled by the highest ranked ACC team that is not in the playoff. That would be the winner of the ACC title game between Clemson and North Carolina. The Orange Bowl will be played at 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. on December 30 in Miami. The Cotton Bowl will receive the last team of the New Years Six bowls and will be played on January 2 at 1 p.m. in Arlington, Texas. It gets a big pick to play against a Group of Five team, presumably the winner of the American Athletic Conference championship game between Tulane and UCF. College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings 1. Georgia 2.Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC 5. State of Ohio 6.Alabama 7.Tennessee 8. Penn state 9. Clemson 10. State of Kansas 11.Utah 12.Washington 13. State of Florida 14. LSU 15. State of Oregon 16.Oregon 17.UCL 18. Tulane 19. South Carolina 20.Texas 21. Our Lady 22.UCF 23. North Carolina 24. State of Mississippi 25. State of North Carolina Reach Adam Sparks at [email protected] and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

