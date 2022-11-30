Willmar beats Wahpeton-Breckenridge 60 in 5-1 win – The Rink Live





WAHPETON, ND The Willmar boys’ hockey team opened the season with a 5-1 victory over Breckenridge/Wahpeton Tuesday at the Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena. We jumped on it early, said Willmar head coach Jamie Hagen. We scored quickly and kept going. The boys did not stop moving throughout the game and continued to play hard for three periods. Willmar was faster than the Blades 65-5. Putting that many shots at the net is quite a good deal, Hagen said. They (the Blades) are a better skating team than last year and we beat them 13-0 last year. The Cardinals got goals from Cullen Gregory, Eli Van Buren, Ethan Stark, Izac Duran and Trent Larson. For Duran, a senior forward, it was his first varsity goal. Last season he was a defender. Defensively we played pretty well, we really put pressure on them, Hagen said. Willmar will play against Hutchinson at 5:30 PM Thursday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena in a boys-girls doubleheader. Willmars girls face Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at approximately 7:15pm 5 Willmar, Breckenridge/Wah. 1 Willmar (1-0-0) 4 1 0 5

Breckenridge/Wah. (0-2-0) 1 0 0 1 FIRST PERIOD (1) W: Cullen Gregory (Arron Fischer, Eli Van Buren) 2:02 (2) W: Van Buren (Fischer, Ethan Stark) 7:57 (3) W: Stark (Dylan Staska) 11:23 (4) BW: Michael Peterson (Isaiah Bruechert) 15:26 (5) W: Izac Duran (Stark) 16:30.

SECOND PERIOD (6) W: Trent Larson (Van Buren, Gabe LaRue) 14:07.

THIRD PERIOD No scoring.

GOALKEEPER SAVES/SLOTS Willmar: Braxton Heid 4/5 Breckenridge/Wah.: Andrew Withuski 60/65. Litchfield/DC 7, Princeton 3 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato opened the season by defeating hosts Princeton. The Dragons recovered from an early 2-0 deficit. Braden Olson scored three goals for Litchfield/DC and Rhett Niemela, Braden Olson, Carson Tormanen and Carson Wendorff added some goals for the Dragons. Litchfield/DC plays Monticello at the Litchfield Civic Arena at 5pm on Thursday. Litchfield/DC (1-0-0) 1 2 4 7

Princeton (0-1-0) 2 0 1 3 FIRST PERIOD (1) P: Timothy Donnay (unassisted), 1:05 (2) P: Brody Kok (Donnay), 10:40 PP (3) LDC: Rhett Niemela (Travis Halonen, Carson Wendorff), 16:39.

SECOND PERIOD (4) LDC: Braden Olson (unassisted), 10:02 (5) LDC: Carson Tormanen (Jaxon Gustafson), 12:14.

THIRD PERIOD (6) P: Jacob Patnode (Alexander Miller, Jake Baumann), 5:19 (7) LDC: Olson (Calvin Jones), 9:11 PP (8) LDC: Jones (Olson), 9:37 (9) LDC : Olson (Jones), 14:29 (10) LDC: Wendorff (unaided), 15:23.

GOALKEEPER SAVES/SLOTS Litchfield/DC: Halonen 24/27 Princeton:James Koecher 27/34. Wadena-DC 6, Morris/Benson 0 Shooter Olson made 24 saves in goal to lead Wadena-Deer Creek to victory over the Morris/Benson Area Storm at Wadena Ice Arena. Connor Davis, Evan Lunde, Aron Sutherland, Cole Woods and Jaeger Pettit scored goals for Wadena-DC. MBA faces Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at the Litchfield Civic Arena on Saturday at 1pm. Morris/Benson (1-2-0) 0 0 0 0

Wadena DC (2-1-0) 3 2 1 6 FIRST PERIOD (1) WDC: Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland), 5:17 (2) WDC: Evan Lunde (Sutherland, Cole Woods), 10:49 PP (3) WDC: Sutherland (Woods), 13:01.

SECOND PERIOD (4) WDC: Woods (MJ Lunde), 2:33 PP (5) WDC: Jaeger Pettit (Dalton Moyer), 3:18.

THIRD PERIOD (6) WDC: Pettit (Davis, Peyton Mithun), 11:53.

GOALKEEPER SAVES/SLOTS Morris/Benson: Christopher Danielson 42/48 Wadena-DC: Gunner Olson 24/24. Sartell/SR 8, Litchfield/DC 2 Jalyssa and Brayley VanDenberg both had two goals for Sartell/Sauk Rapids in a non-conference victory over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at Bernicks Arena in Sartell. The Stormn Sabers were faster than the Dragons 38-20. Litch/DC got goals from Krista Tormanen and Grace Braaten. Litchfield/DC (2-2-0) 1 0 1 2

Sartell/SR (1-4-0) 2 2 4 8 FIRST PERIOD (1) SSR: Jalyssa VanDenBerg (Brayley VanDenBerg, Peyton Sabart), 4:34 (2) LDC: Krista Tormanen (Olivia Robertson, Abby Woelfel), 9:16 PP (3) SSR: Megan Hess (Faith Torborg), 16 :15 pp.

SECOND PERIOD (4) SSR: Torborg (B. VanDenBerg), 12:58 (5) SSR: J. VanDenBerg (Sella Grams), 2:55 PM.

THIRD PERIOD (6) SSR: B. VanDenBerg (unassisted), 0:51 (7) LDC: Grace Braaten (Lydia Schultz), 1:15 .. (8) SSR: Emily VanVickle (unassisted), 4:44 (9 ) SSR: Gram (unassisted), 7:53 (10) SSR: B. VanDenBerg (unassisted), 11:45.

GOALKEEPER SAVES/SLOTS Litchfield/DC: Janelle Quast 30/38 Sartell/SR: Morgan Dorn 18/20. The Willmar girls’ hockey team defeated St. Cloud 4-2 to improve their win streak to three games. The Cardinals have a 3-1 record this season, hosting Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 7:15 PM on Thursday. River Lakes 5, Hutchinson 0 River Lakes improved to 3-1-0 after a non-conference victory over Hutchinson at the River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond. The Stars will play a Central Lakes Conference game in Brainerd/Little Falls on Thursday. Breckenridge/Wah. 11, Morris/Benson 1 Breckenridge/Wahpetons Reagan Wohlers scored four goals and provided two assists in the Blades win over Morris Benson Area at the Lee Community Center in Morris. The Storms’ only goal came 16 minutes and 53 seconds into the first period by Karlie Bruns. Breckenridge/Wah. (2-2-0) 2 5 4 11

Morris/Benson (3-4-0) 1 0 0 1 FIRST PERIOD (1) BW: Reagan Wohlers (Addie Rugland), 2:08 (2) BW: Wohlers (unassisted), 6:42 (3) MBA: Karlie Bruns (unassisted), 16:53.

SECOND PERIOD (4) BW: Kennedy Schuler (Addie Rugland), 0:52 (5) BW: Karsyn Neppi (Alison Hoerer, Britta Pausch), 1:22 (6) BW: Reagan Wohlers (Anabel Pausch), 2:43 (7 ) BW: Ava Schuler (Ashlyn Wohlers), 11:50 (8) Holly Ovsak (Horrer, B. Pausch), 13:32.

THIRD PERIOD (9) BW: Hoerer (unaided), 1:10 (10) BW: Wohlers (Ears), 3:38 (11) BW: Oren (Wohlers), 7:25 (12) BW: Ovsak (Wohlers), : 35.

GOALKEEPER SAVES/SLOTS Breckenridge/Wah.: Kolle Schuler 12/13 Morris/Benson: Ava Breuer 44/55.

