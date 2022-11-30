Sports
Pakistani table tennis talent seeks support from China to shine
– Asad Ali, 30, has been playing table tennis for ten years, and with each passing year, not only his interest in the game grows, but also his regret that he didn’t get the chance to start the game sooner. to live.
“I remained the best player in my district in Azad Kashmir region. I represented the PakistanI army in divisional games and now I am part of an academy that teaches the game to children and plays competitions at the national level,” said Ali. adding that “after every success, I think if the game came earlier in my life and I had the right training I could have been a big name in the world.”
Ali first got a chance to play table tennis when he entered college at the age of 20, but since there was no coach at the school, he started learning the game by watching videos of table tennis players on the internet.
“I searched the internet for the best table tennis players in the world and the list was full of Chinese players. I watched their matches and was more impressed with Zhang Jike. Little by little I started copying his style and started winning inter-collegiate competitions.” said Ali.
Although table tennis is not as big a sport as cricket in Pakistan, it is still a favorite sport at the school and college levels, and is also an important part of inter-collegiate and inter-collegiate competitions.
There are also several private clubs operating in the country, including in Islamabad, where children of different ages learn and play as part of their routine exercise routine.
Raheela Kashi Satti, a table tennis veteran, runs a table tennis club in Islamabad’s G-6 sector, coaching young children who visit the club in the evenings after school.
Satti said a large number of girls also play table tennis at her club and interest in the game is growing in Pakistan. Every year more and more students join her club.
During the pandemic, when gyms and sports clubs were closed, table tennis became famous for being an affordable and very interesting game, he said, adding that there are tournaments held by various clubs in Islamabad which are also increasing people’s interest in the game.
Some of the talent in table tennis is wasted due to lack of proper training, said Rafeeq Sarhadi, Secretary of the Pakistan Table Tennis Federation, adding that if players get the right training at the right time, their potential can be utilized and play important . spell. at international level.
“We were once the best in table tennis in South Asia. Many players like me were trained by Chinese coaches who visited Pakistan and organized camps for the players,” said the 55-year-old, who was still number two on the table. Tennis ranking in the country.
While Pakistan is not a powerhouse on the table tennis world map, there are fans for the game, he said.
I hoped there would be opportunities for a coach exchange program between the two countries for mutual benefit.
“Pakistanis are good at cricket and hockey. Our former players train players from all over the world. They can also go China to train Chinese players, while we can invite Chinese table tennis players and other Olympians to teach us,” the official added.
Talking about the Chinese’s experience in table tennis, Asad Ali said that sometimes the federation invites Chinese engineers who work in Pakistan to play with the locals and he is surprised by their skills.
“Table tennis is in the blood of the Chinese people. It is no wonder that the international championship is easier for the Chinese than the domestic one,” said Ali.
For 33-year-old Nabeel Ahmad, table tennis is more about maintaining his health than just a competitive sport. He plays the game every day to stay in shape.
Speaking to Ahmad, he said that he wants his three-year-old son to start playing table tennis as it is the right age for him to start the game.
“When my son grows up, I would take him to China and train him there, just like children from other countries train in China and join their national teams when they return. This way my son not only learns how to play table tennis well, but he will also become a star player when he comes home,” says Ahmad.
Pakistani players and officials believe that good coaches should further promote table tennis at the school and university level as it not only has health benefits for young people, but students will also have a deeper connection with China, which is world famous for the game. .
(Xinhua)
