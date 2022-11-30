Men’s basketball returns home for local battle vs. Coppin State on Wednesday night





Nov 30, 2022 | Coppin State at UMBC, “The Peake” | 7pm | Watch | Live statistics| Game Notes | Tickets | LAST TIME OFF UMBC led the Georgetown Hoyas for much of the first half, but eventually fell 79-70 on Saturday afternoon at the Capital One Arena. junior guard Matthew Picarelli scored 11 of his team-high 19 points in the second half to keep the Retrievers (3-4) in range. All of Picarelli’s field goal attempts came from long range, as the sharpshooter went 5-for-10 that day and also went 4-for-6 from the charity stripe. Graduated student Colton Lawrence added 17 points and added eight rebounds on the season. Graduated student Jarvis Doles made his first start as a Retriever and finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Georgetown (4-3) was led by junior guard Jay Heath, who scored 25 points on 9-for-18 shooting, including 5-for-6 from behind the arc. Sophomore guard Primo Spears contributed 20 points and six boards. DOGS BYTES Picarelli averages 19.0 ppg. during his last four games, all off the bench. He has hit five treys in four games in a row and is 20-36 (56 percent) from behind the arc on the stretch. Lawrence has scored in double digits in all seven games this season. Doles averages 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over his last four games, earning his first start of the season at Georgetown. ABOUT THE OPPONENT Coppin State dropped three straight games, including a 95-79 upset at No. 23 Maryland on Friday. Senior guard Sam Sessoms turned in a game-high 28 points and added six rebounds and six assists to lead the Eagles. Sophomore guard Nendah Tarke and senior forward Justin Winston each added 14 points. Sessoms averaged 22.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the first eight games. Tarke adds 13.0 ppg and 5.1 rpg. while Winston averages 10.6 points and 4.0 rpg. The Eagles are currently in game number five of a nine-game road stretch. In fact, Coppin State plays 13 of their 17 non-conference games away from home. SERIES HISTORY The Retrievers are 14-27 all-time vs. the Eagles, but have won four consecutive games in the series.

UMBC pulled off a 66-49 victory in their last meeting at Coppin State on December 13, 2020. Brandon Horvath recorded 18 points and 14 rebounds to accelerate the Dawgs. PICARELLI COME TO HIS OWN junior guard Matthew Picarelli (19.0 ppg over the last 3 games) was the biggest surprise for the Retrievers in the first six games and is the team’s second leading scorer with 13.7 ppg. The Milan, Italy native went for 19 points in the win against Lafayette and followed that up with a new career-high 21 points in the win over Central Connecticut State last Sunday. Last Tuesday, he continued to have the hot hand as he went 5-of-9 from behind the arc. Picarelli averages 24.2 minutes per game this season after playing just 8.6 mpg. on 21-22. He has already surpassed last season’s scoring total of 63 points. Picarelli is shooting 56 percent from 3-point range (20-of-36) this season and is 26-for-44 (.591) overall. He has lost 15 of 27 (56 percent) of 3 over the last three matches. BOMBS AWAY The Retrievers won 17 triples for the 5th time in program history at UNCG (11-22-22). UMBC attempted 37 treys, just six shy of their all-time single-game mark. The program record still stands at 19 brands (vs. Messiah, 3/12/16).

